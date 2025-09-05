How Africa can become the template for culturally intelligent AI

As an AI application enthusiast with limited technical background but deep cultural knowledge, a phenomenon I have seen first-hand is when types of artificial intelligence or large language models (LLMs) fail spectacularly upon encountering African contexts.

AI remains deficient when it comes to many non-western cultures, but current LLMs such as Claude, Gemini, Chat GPT and Deep Seek fall particularly short when it comes to drawing from diverse African experiences, local nuance and specific cultural context. Training data is often absent, and even if there are decent references, the cultural framework is often weak.

I am under no illusion that co-ordinating cultural knowledge across 54 countries and more than 2,000 languages is difficult, but we don't need perfection. What we need is momentum through networks where each nation builds its own cultural AI foundation while sharing methodologies and learning across borders.

As of now, the results AI shows are frequently biased, stereotypical and generic. I recently asked for specific information about Kenya, and I received responses regarding a “Harambee framework” (the concept of working together) and how Kenyan business culture is about “Ubuntu” (an operating system). This is either not correct, or depending on the context, lacks nuance and adequate explanation.

Given my own local knowledge, I can point out gaps and direct the LLM for a better response. When I asked Claude AI to critique its own cultural knowledge and training about Kenya, it responded by saying: “I could translate words but miss the cultural weight behind code-switching. I lack understanding of regional language variations and their social significance. The cultural intelligence you're building can't come from language data sets alone – it needs the lived experience of when, how and why people communicate in different languages. AI systems (including me) have superficial language knowledge without cultural depth.”

The honesty was refreshing!

But what if this weakness could become Africa's greatest AI opportunity? Talented African storytellers have an opportunity to apply deep local cultural knowledge to existing tools, or develop new applications in local language that solve problems. This also gives us narrative ownership through AI from which we can create authentic African perspectives.

I recently developed a “covering Africa” prompt for journalists to use as a smart sounding board that flags stereotypical stories about the continent. I applied 20 years of journalism experience, combined with cultural and detailed local knowledge about the continent and the way we Africans, in all our diversity, see ourselves.

The continent has transformed but stories about the African people often follow the same tedious beat. But a sensitive and culturally aware prompt offered a useful storytelling solution.

Although Africa may not have fully competitive engineering skills or large-scale investment, it has cultural depth, and when applied locally, that can be its superpower.

Here's just one example to illustrate how this can be leveraged. At The Rundown Studio, a cloud-based platform, we have developed a newsroom co-pilot that can work very well in African news operations and markets. Using the highest international editorial standards and approaches, we can empower all newsrooms in Africa and other emerging markets with world-class editorial, verification and on-air systems. This demonstrates how deep local knowledge can be applied alongside LLMs.

It is not just about working with tools though. African cultural knowledge must become the training ground for next-generation AI systems. Instead of merely fixing western models, our leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators must position Africa as the laboratory for the culturally intelligent AI that the world needs. This takes us from seeing Africa as merely a market for AI products to Africa as the architect of AI that understands humanity's full cultural spectrum.

This should start by national AI cultural councils being created in each country. Funded through public-private partnerships, here storytellers, linguists and technologists could collaborate to build comprehensive cultural datasets that become the foundation for training truly inclusive AI models.

One practical application is that every country should develop its own national prompt; their own quintessential presentation of their nation to the world, that influences a person’s perception or narratives when LLMs are queried.

I am working on a collaborative process for Kenya to create its own prompt that would be our north star. It will contain critical components that capture a diverse nation and peoples through a cultural lens. Oral culture, local nuances, languages and various contexts can be crafted with hyper local knowledge and lived experiences.

There are a lot of people and organisations already doing great work. We are not trying to build one monolithic system for Africa; what we should aim to do is create a decentralised framework where local groups operate independently but share open-source tools and governance principles. This allows organic growth rather than top-down co-ordination.

African talent needs access to AI tools, but subscription costs and data barriers remain prohibitive. We need funded programmes that democratise this technology while building cultural knowledge ecosystems.

This would allow us to create volume and put guardrails in place to either enhance existing western and Chinese LLMs or provide the data to our own language models. At the core is our own economic transformation through jobs and investment rooted in what we know best. If Africa captures 10 per cent of global AI adoption, AI could contribute $1.5 trillion to the continent’s economy by 2031, driving GDP growth from 5.2 per cent in 2025 to 8.5 per cent by 2030.

For Africa, the solutions lie in our authenticity, languages and lived experiences. We can become the template for culturally intelligent AI that the world desperately needs.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Superliminal%20 %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Pillow%20Castle%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Pillow%20Castle%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20One%20%26amp%3B%20X%2FS%2C%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PC%20and%20Mac%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The biog Favourite colour: Brown Favourite Movie: Resident Evil Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices Favourite food: Pizza Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon

THE%20SWIMMERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

ESSENTIALS The flights

Fly Etihad or Emirates from the UAE to Moscow from 2,763 return per person return including taxes.

Where to stay

Trips on the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian cost from US$16,995 (Dh62,414) per person, based on two sharing.