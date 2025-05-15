A man uses 3D glasses to explore a virtual reality map of the universe developed by Swiss Federal Institute of Technology scientists. International openness has been a cornerstone of Switzerland’s research and innovation policy. EPA
A man uses 3D glasses to explore a virtual reality map of the universe developed by Swiss Federal Institute of Technology scientists. International openness has been a cornerstone of Switzerland’s resShow more

Opinion

Comment

How co-operation can sharpen R&D's cutting edge

Martina Hirayama
Martina Hirayama
Martina Hirayama is the Swiss Head of the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation

May 15, 2025