The Catholic Church is as divided as it was when Pope Francis began his papacy, yet there is hope

Pope Francis (R), sitting next to Cardinal Sean O'Malley, archbishop of Boston (C), addressing members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors during a private audience in Vatican City, in April 2022. EPA

Pope Francis (R), sitting next to Cardinal Sean O'Malley, archbishop of Boston (C), addressing members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors during a private audience in Vatican Ci Show more