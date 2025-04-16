Gaza is by far the most dangerous place for journalists

Relatives over the body of journalist Ahmed Mansur at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 8, 2025. A media outlet affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement on April 8, announced the death of an employee in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip. "Ahmed Mansur, a journalist for the news agency Palestine Today, was killed in a bombing by the occupation (Israel) of a tent housing journalists" in southern Gaza on April 7, the news agency said in a statement. Islamic Jihad is widely proscribed as a terrorist organisation. (Photo by AFP)

