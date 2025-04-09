Gazans are demonstrating against Hamas in Gaza but the antipathy is hardly new

Over the past fortnight, Palestinians in Gaza have been engaged in <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2025%2F03%2F27%2Fgaza-protests-escalate-as-civilians-demand-end-to-war%2F&data=05%7C02%7CCKadalayil%40thenationalnews.com%7Cac7b8604ae264cf93c6d08dd769de318%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638797142703563367%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=EvfqUwB%2Btmq1dJeAOmcKMRw%2BLXOQ%2F%2BbUA%2BrXsqr3QkY%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/gaza-protests-escalate-as-civilians-demand-end-to-war/">public protest against Hamas</a>. These demonstrations took place in at least three main locations involving hundreds and possibly thousands of Palestinians overall. The signs carried by protesters and the slogans they’ve used make clear their anti-Hamas intent: “Hamas must go” and “We want to live”. While the size of the gatherings was no match for the anti-government mass mobilisations under way in Turkey, Serbia or even Israel, what makes them so remarkable and the protesters especially brave are the conditions in which they took place – the military campaign being waged by Israel against the Palestinians in Gaza and Hamas’s intolerance of dissent. This fascinating development has sparked Rashomon-like interpretations by different actors in the conflict. Some Israeli reactions were callous and bizarre. The dominant Israeli view justifying the killing of Palestinians in Gaza has been to argue that “they are all Hamas,” or that “they are human animals”. Instead of seeing the demonstrations as evidence that their assessment of Palestinians was wrong, hardliners in the Israeli government came to the opposite conclusion. Israel’s top military commander remarked that the protests show the renewed bombings and denial of aid into Gaza are working and should be increased until Hamas is defeated and Palestinians agree to permanently leave Gaza. Other Israeli commentators, who celebrated the protests, failed to recognise that while these demonstrations are anti-Hamas, they are neither pro-Israel nor do they indicate that Palestinian are willing to surrender their national rights. Some Palestinians have also failed in their understanding of these protests. A few have dismissed them as the work of “a hidden hand,” instigated by Fatah rivals or unnamed “Arab capitals”. Others have outright accused the demonstrators of being collaborators by working to weaken the “resistance”. Some American and Israeli voices, attempting to be thoughtful and supportive, found the protests to be a positive sign and called on their respective governments to publicly embrace and/or support the demonstrators – as if their governments had any credibility in this regard and that Hamas’s departure would solve all the problems between Israel and the Palestinians. While these varying interpretations of the meaning of the anti-Hamas demonstrations can be expected, given the divergent lens through which they are being seen, they all miss the mark. In the first place, Palestinians in Gaza have long held negative views towards Hamas. The Israelis fabricated their justification for wholesale bombing of Gaza with the outrageously false claim that “Palestinians overwhelmingly voted for Hamas in 2006”. In fact, Hamas did not win a majority and was elected only because their main opposition, Fatah, was divided and ran competing slates. The US also played a role in Hamas’s 2006 victory with their ill-conceived last-minute financial support of Fatah. This allowed Hamas to adopt the slogan “the Americans want Fatah, the people want Hamas”. Given the anger most Palestinians felt towards American policy, the appearance of a US embrace of Fatah was the kiss of death. Our polling in Gaza over the past decade has demonstrated that Hamas’s favourables have continued to slide. In early 2023, fewer than one in four gave the group a positive rating. Late last year it was fewer than one in 10. The number of Gazans who support Fatah has consistently far surpassed those who support Hamas. Our polling in Gaza also shows a marked rejection of the behaviours attributed to Hamas on October 7th. And when asked whom they hold responsible for the war that followed October 7th, eight in 10 said Hamas, with the same number saying Israel and the US bear responsibility for the war. The bottom line is that anti-Hamas and pro-Fatah sentiment is nothing new in Gaza. Therefore, even if Fatah elements were involved in helping to mobilise the recent protests, it makes them no less credible expressions of dissent. It’s also necessary to correct other Israeli and American reactions to the protests. The month-old blockade of food and medical supplies and renewed bombing of Gaza’s people may have prompted the demonstrations. But the view of the Israeli hardliners that this is good, and an indication that the genocidal policies should continue is nothing less than sadistic and politically without merit. The view of those who claim to be “moderate” that these protests are to be encouraged as they will lead to the removal of Hamas is delusional. Neither Americans nor Israelis can play any productive role in this regard. It’s important to consider that the Netanyahu government needs this war to continue <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fopinion%2F2025%2F03%2F31%2Fhow-netanyahu-threw-away-the-gaza-ceasefire-to-save-himself-in-israel%2F&data=05%7C02%7CCKadalayil%40thenationalnews.com%7Cac7b8604ae264cf93c6d08dd769de318%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638797142703571573%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=lZVw%2B40JbSFI30SDIPymg6IXEiuCiI756Zgn0kQXbiY%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/03/31/how-netanyahu-threw-away-the-gaza-ceasefire-to-save-himself-in-israel/">to save Mr Netanyahu’s political future</a>. He has made clear his rejection of the Arab peace plan not because of his concern with Hamas but because he opposes Palestinian sovereignty in Gaza and the West Bank. He sees Hamas as a useful foil because its presence allows him to continue his war. As he made clear from the outset, his goal is the wiping out and reoccupation of Gaza. In this effort, he has had – and continues to have – the support the US. That said, a few points need to be examined. Yes, Hamas must step down. From their beginnings, the tactics have been irresponsible, deplorable and designed to sabotage any and all peacemaking efforts. That was why for many years Mr Netanyahu supported Hamas, while punishing and weakening the legitimacy of the Palestinian Authority. He didn’t want to negotiate an agreement with the PA, nor did he want to see any move towards Palestinian statehood in the occupied lands. It’s also true that the PA requires fundamental reform, and efforts must be made to seek a new unified and credible Palestinian leadership. If the Americans, Arabs, and other nations want to make a contribution to ending this conflict, they would direct their pressure not on Hamas and Palestinians, but on Israel and its leadership. They would demand an end to the brutal and annexationist policies of the Netanyahu government. They would also demand an end to the occupation and accept and support implementation of the <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2025%2F03%2F05%2Ffull-text-of-final-resolution-from-arab-leaders-palestine-summit%2F&data=05%7C02%7CCKadalayil%40thenationalnews.com%7Cac7b8604ae264cf93c6d08dd769de318%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638797142703579832%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=RSw8%2BSllZo1pJnAWtFevfqLDz0Eh2qZCTZbGOAUW35A%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/05/full-text-of-final-resolution-from-arab-leaders-palestine-summit/">Arab peace plan</a>. As for Hamas, its role is best determined by Palestinians working in concert with Egypt and other Arab states. If the combined pressure from the world community can open the door to ending the conflict in Gaza, begin <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2025%2F03%2F04%2Farab-summit-egypt-alternative-trump-gaza-plan%2F&data=05%7C02%7CCKadalayil%40thenationalnews.com%7Cac7b8604ae264cf93c6d08dd769de318%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638797142703587885%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=FqTwoDM%2Fnu8MqVfAo%2FeqlB6GGZHeJTueZM1lVjYOP9U%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/arab-summit-egypt-alternative-trump-gaza-plan/">reconstruction</a>, and force an end to Israel’s assault on the West Bank and East Jerusalem, then some hope in peace can be restored. Bringing the benefits of peace to the long-beleaguered Palestinian people will weaken Hamas. It is this, and not the continued war, that is the way forward.