How do states protect their sovereignty in today's interconnected world?

Sovereignty, traditionally defined as the authority of a state to manage its affairs free from external interference, has been a cornerstone of international relations since the 1648 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/why-the-peace-treaty-of-1648-merits-scrutiny-today-1.203678" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/why-the-peace-treaty-of-1648-merits-scrutiny-today-1.203678">Treaty of Westphalia</a>. Historically, it signified a nation’s ability to assert control over its territory and populace, resisting foreign domination through diplomacy or force. However, in today’s interconnected world, sovereignty has taken on new dimensions. To preserve it in the 21st century, states must go beyond political independence and address economic strength, scientific innovation, social security equality, legal equality and political rights. These elements collectively form the modern framework of sovereignty, ensuring a nation’s autonomy in an era of global complexity. In its conventional form, sovereignty was a straightforward concept: the right of a state to govern itself without external meddling. This autonomy was often defended through military might, secure borders and a unified national identity. The focus was both outward (keeping foreign powers at bay) and inward (maintaining order within defined territories). For centuries, this model held firm, with sovereignty measured by a state’s capacity to resist colonisation, occupation or coercive influence. Yet, the rise of globalisation, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/10/the-uae-and-france-are-pioneering-the-future-of-ai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/10/the-uae-and-france-are-pioneering-the-future-of-ai/">technological interdependence</a> and shifting power dynamics has rendered this traditional understanding incomplete. External interference now manifests in different forms: economic pressure, technological dominance and social destabilisation. To remain truly sovereign, nations must expand their focus to include new pillars that protect their independence in a rapidly evolving landscape. Economic independence is a fundamental dimension of modern sovereignty. A nation overly reliant on foreign goods, services or financial aid risks losing control over its destiny. Economic vulnerabilities – whether through debt to international lenders or dependence on a single export market – can translate into political leverage for external actors. For instance, countries bound by stringent loan conditions from global institutions often sacrifice policy autonomy to meet external demands. Achieving economic sovereignty requires diversification, investment in domestic industries and strategic resource management. It’s not about rejecting global trade, which is an especially hot topic these days, but ensuring that participation in it strengthens rather than weakens national control. Efforts like India’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/31/india-trade-us-donald-trump-tariffs-economics-business/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/31/india-trade-us-donald-trump-tariffs-economics-business/">push for self-reliance</a> in manufacturing or the Gulf states’ diversification away from oil illustrate how economic sovereignty reinforces a nation’s ability to chart its own course. In an age defined by technological breakthroughs, scientific sovereignty has become a critical measure of a state’s independence. Nations that depend on foreign technology – be it for communication, defence or health care – cede a degree of control to those who produce it. The ability to innovate domestically, from developing advanced AI to producing cutting-edge medical treatments, is now a marker of sovereign power. Sovereignty in scientific and information technologies demands robust education systems, research funding and intellectual property protection. Countries like Japan, Germany, China and the UAE, with their strong emphasis on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/21/china-economy-business-ai-tech/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/21/china-economy-business-ai-tech/">technological advancement</a>, exemplify how scientific self-reliance enhances national security and global influence. In contrast, states unable to keep pace risk becoming pawns in a world where knowledge is power. Internal stability is as vital to sovereignty as external defences. Social security equality – ensuring that all citizens have access to essentials like health care, education and economic opportunity – fortifies a nation against both domestic unrest and foreign exploitation. Inequality breeds discontent, which can weaken a state’s cohesion and invite external actors to capitalise on its divisions. A society where basic needs are met universally is less prone to fragmentation. Scandinavian countries, with their comprehensive welfare systems, demonstrate how social security equality fosters resilience, reducing vulnerabilities that might otherwise undermine sovereignty. By contrast, stark disparities can erode public trust, threatening the legitimacy that underpins a state’s authority. Equality in front of the law is another essential dimension of modern sovereignty. A legal system that favours certain groups – whether based on wealth, status or ethnicity – undermines a nation’s moral and practical authority. When justice is perceived as unequal, citizens may turn to external entities for redress, or foreign powers may exploit these weaknesses to justify intervention. Legal equality reinforces sovereignty by ensuring that the rule of law is a unifying force, not a divisive one. States that uphold impartial justice, such as those with strong constitutional protections, maintain greater internal legitimacy and external credibility. This equality guards against the erosion of sovereignty from within, preserving the state’s ability to govern effectively. Finally, equality in political rights is indispensable to contemporary sovereignty. A state where all citizens have an equitable voice in governance – through various means of representation and participation – stands stronger against external pressures. The disenfranchised may become susceptible to foreign influence, or the state itself may lose its claim to represent its people. Inclusivity, as seen in nations with broad suffrage and transparent elections, ensures that sovereignty reflects the will of the populace, not just an elite. Even in non-democratic systems, equitable political access can bolster legitimacy, reducing the risk of external actors exploiting internal grievances. Political rights equality thus anchors sovereignty in the collective agency of a nation’s people. Modern sovereignty exists in a delicate balance between global interdependence and national independence. Challenges like climate change, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/29/world-still-suffering-malign-legacy-of-covid-19-pandemic/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/29/world-still-suffering-malign-legacy-of-covid-19-pandemic/">pandemics</a> and cyber threats require co-operation, yet this collaboration must not compromise autonomy. The solution lies in building capacities – economic, scientific, social, legal and political – that allow states to engage internationally without becoming subservient. Regional blocs like the EU show how shared sovereignty can enhance individual state power, provided it aligns with national interests. Similarly, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/11/can-we-rely-on-international-law-during-global-conflicts/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/11/can-we-rely-on-international-law-during-global-conflicts/">international law</a> and trade agreements can bolster sovereignty if they empower rather than constrain. The goal is not isolation but strategic self-reliance. Sovereignty in the 21st century is no longer a simple matter of territorial control or political independence. It is a multifaceted endeavour that demands economic resilience, scientific innovation, social security equality, legal impartiality and political inclusivity. These dimensions collectively ensure that a nation can govern itself free from undue external influence while meeting the needs of its people. In an era where power operates through interconnected systems – economic, technological and social – states that adapt to these new realities will preserve their sovereignty. Those that fail to evolve, however, may find their independence hollowed out, leaving them sovereign in name but not in substance.