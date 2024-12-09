Why Bitcoin is suited to the Middle East

Bitcoin is not just a technological innovation; it is a transformative force reshaping how we understand money, governance and economic sovereignty. As someone who has delved deeply into its potential, I believe Bitcoin offers solutions to pressing global challenges while fostering long-term stability and individual empowerment. My journey with Bitcoin began as I dealt with systemic issues such as inflation and centralisation. Marrying and starting a family shifted my perspective towards legacy and sustainability, leading me to lower my time preference – a concept central to Bitcoin’s philosophy. Unlike fiat systems that incentivise short-term thinking, Bitcoin’s principles of scarcity and incorruptibility align with enduring governance systems that prioritise generational stability. This realisation crystallised <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/covid-19-vaccines-sold-on-darknet-from-250-to-1-200-and-paid-for-with-bitcoin-1.1179419" target="_blank">during the Covid-19 pandemic</a>, a period that highlighted the fragility of global monetary systems and underscored Bitcoin’s necessity. Bitcoin is more than a store of value; it’s a tool for protecting freedoms and fostering decentralised financial networks. Its potential becomes especially apparent in regions such as the Middle East and North Africa, where economic transformation is accelerating. These nations are uniquely positioned to benefit from Bitcoin due to their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2022/11/15/diversification-20-will-help-the-gulf-steer-its-way-through-the-global-economic-crisis/" target="_blank">transition from oil-based economies</a> to knowledge-driven industries, abundant energy resources and youthful, tech-savvy populations. Bitcoin mining, for example, offers a way to monetise surplus energy while attracting investment in renewable and traditional energy sectors. This dual advantage of financial and energy innovation positions the region as a global leader in Bitcoin adoption. Cultural factors in the region further support Bitcoin’s resonance. Islamic financial principles – emphasising fairness, transparency and incorruptibility – mirror Bitcoin’s core values. Additionally, the region’s reliance on remittance-driven economies highlights Bitcoin’s efficiency as a low-cost, borderless alternative to traditional financial systems. For nations seeking to empower underbanked populations and enhance financial inclusion, Bitcoin is a game-changer. At a national level, Bitcoin adoption offers profound benefits. It enables governments to hedge against economic volatility, enhance transparency and curb corruption. Countries can reduce dependency on inflation-prone fiat systems, building reserves in an incorruptible, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/10/20/how-crypto-savvy-investors-can-embrace-borderless-lifestyles/" target="_blank">borderless asset</a>. Policies supporting Bitcoin not only attract innovation and talent but also position nations to compete in a decentralised global economy. Organisations such as JAN3, where I am honoured to contribute, are advancing Bitcoin adoption at the nation-state level. By developing infrastructure, driving policy innovation and promoting Bitcoin mining as a strategic tool, these organisations are unlocking Bitcoin’s potential for countries to achieve financial sovereignty. Mining, in particular, allows nations to transform untapped energy into economic resilience, stabilising power grids and creating new revenue streams. Bitcoin’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/25/how-institutional-interest-is-driving-higher-crypto-adoption-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">transformative potential</a> is not limited to individuals or corporations – it extends to governments and entire economies. Events such as Bitcoin Mena amplify this vision, showcasing how Bitcoin can address global challenges like inflation and limited financial inclusion while positioning regions as innovation leaders. The world stands at a crossroads. By embracing Bitcoin, we can secure a more stable, equitable and decentralised financial future, fostering economic freedom and sovereignty for generations to come.