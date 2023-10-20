How crypto-savvy investors can embrace borderless lifestyles

The world of finance is undergoing a profound transformation, with cryptocurrency emerging as a legitimate source of funds for investors and individuals alike.

The past year has ushered in an era where cryptocurrency and global mobility have converged like never before.

Many countries have embraced this trend and opened their doors to crypto-savvy investors.

These programmes are rewriting the rules of investment, offering opportunities for those seeking financial freedom and borderless living.

Some countries, such as Portugal, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Vanuatu and Grenada, have taken the reins in embracing cryptocurrency as a source of funds to apply to their residency or citizenship-by-investment programmes.

However, it requires a careful navigation of the current system.

Here, we will explore how governments now accept cryptocurrencies as a source of funds and how they can be converted to fiat currencies for citizenship-by-investment transactions.

Cryptocurrency as a source of funds

In recent years, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained widespread acceptance as a legitimate store of value.

Investors and individuals are increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies as a means of diversifying their financial portfolios.

As a result, many individuals have significant holdings of cryptocurrencies, which they view as a valuable source of funds.

Traditionally, governments that provide residence and citizenship-by-investment programmes have assessed an individual’s or entity’s capacity to invest by examining their liquid funds.

However, the rise of cryptocurrencies has introduced a new dimension to this evaluation process.

Now, it is more than just having liquid assets in traditional currencies. Individuals and entities can demonstrate their capacity to invest through their cryptocurrency holdings in addition to assets.

Conversion to fiat currency

While cryptocurrencies are viewed as valuable assets, they are not universally accepted as a direct form of payment by governments and many traditional businesses. This is where the need for conversion to fiat currency arises.

Individuals and entities may have significant cryptocurrency holdings. Still, they may need to convert these digital assets into US dollars or other currencies to meet various financial obligations, including tax payments.

To facilitate this conversion process, they can turn to third-party companies specialising in cryptocurrency-to-fiat conversion services.

These companies play a crucial role in helping people convert their cryptocurrency holdings into traditional currencies, such as the greenback.

Government compliance

Governments accept cryptocurrency as source of funds, however, they do not accept the asset class as a way of direct payment.

One of the primary reasons individuals and entities need to convert cryptocurrency into fiat currency is to comply with government regulations.

When individuals or entities need to demonstrate their source of funds to government authorities, they can provide statements from cryptocurrency platforms.

These statements confirm the value of their cryptocurrency holdings in traditional fiat currency, providing governments with the assurance they need regarding the capacity to pay or invest.

At the time of payment, a third-party cryptocurrency conversion service must be engaged and they must transfer the funds into the client’s account, and subsequently the client transfers the funds to the government.

Navigating the landscape

Cryptocurrency has evolved from a niche digital asset to a mainstream source of funds for investors and individuals.

As this transformation continues, bridging the gap between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial systems is crucial.

The acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a source of funds, coupled with the availability of third-party conversion services, facilitates this integration and ensures that individuals and entities can seamlessly meet their financial obligations while holding digital assets.

While cryptocurrencies offer new opportunities for financial flexibility, it’s essential to work within the framework of government regulations.

Additionally, it would be best to go with a trusted partner to help navigate this evolving landscape, especially considering regulations within each programme and the government agency are constantly changing.

For example, Grenada does not accept trading through Binance, but accepts trading through Binance US.

In conclusion, the intersection of cryptocurrency and global mobility in 2023 is a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of finance.

Countries like Portugal, Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis, Vanuatu and Grenada open up exciting possibilities for investors and individuals seeking financial freedom.

Veronica Cotdemiey is chief executive of Citizenship Invest