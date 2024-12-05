The bodies of victims are covered with blankets following an overnight Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, Gaza last month. AFP
The bodies of victims are covered with blankets following an overnight Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, Gaza last month. AFP

Opinion

Comment

Another brutal winter for Gaza, with blankets in short supply

Janine di Giovanni is executive director at The Reckoning Project and a columnist for The National

December 05, 2024