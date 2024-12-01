The UN Interim Force in Lebanon patrols a road in the southern Lebanese city of Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, on Friday. AFP
Opinion

Comment

Lebanon's leaders should build on the Biden-Trump tandem to end the Israel-Hezbollah war

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

December 01, 2024

