Head of Iranian Quds forces General Esmail Qaani (C) attends the funeral ceremony of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan in Tehran, Iran, 15 October 2024. EPA
Head of Iranian Quds forces General Esmail Qaani (C) attends the funeral ceremony of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan in Tehran, Iran, 15 October 20Show more

News

MENA

Iran's Quds Force chief Qaani attends funeral of IRGC general killed in Beirut

Esmail Qaani was spotted at ceremony after conflicting reports of his fate

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

October 15, 2024