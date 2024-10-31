British troops in Calcutta, now Kolkata, clear a street to quell a potential riot. Getty
No Robert Jenrick, Britain's former colonies don't owe it 'a debt of gratitude'

Sholto Byrnes is an East Asian affairs columnist for The National

October 31, 2024