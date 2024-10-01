Delegates attend the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, England on Monday. The party returned to opposition in July after 14 years in power. Getty
Delegates attend the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, England on Monday. The party returned to opposition in July after 14 years in power. Getty

Opinion

Comment

Derailed Conservatives are trying to get back on track

Damien McElroy is London bureau chief at The National

October 01, 2024