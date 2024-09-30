Who's still in the Conservative leadership race?

Four finalists are making their cases to become the next Conservative Party leader with the job of resurrecting its fortunes after a heavy general election defeat. At the annual party conference in Birmingham, where members will hear from the remaining candidates. former prime minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/rishi-sunak" target="_blank">Rishi Sunak</a> urged his party to “learn the lessons” and reflect on its time in power before its general election flop in July. Six senior members of Britain's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/conservative-party/" target="_blank">Conservative Party</a> initially put their names forward to become Tory leader after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/03/last-tory-standing-conservatives-face-irrelevance-as-election-wipeout-looms/" target="_blank">worst election result</a> in its history. The 1922 Committee set out the rules for the contest to replace Mr Sunak and two candidates – Priti Patel and Mel Stride – are already out of the race. So who's left? The former immigration minister, who has won the most support in the early rounds of voting, is now a favourite to win. He is considered the most likely rival to Kemi Badenoch from the party's right. He<b> </b>is campaigning on introducing a legally binding cap on legal immigration. He also wants to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Mr Jenrick told the Conservative Friends of Israel that he would move Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. “I stood in this very hall a few years ago and I said it then, as I say it now tonight, and if the Foreign Office or the civil servants don’t want to do it, I will build it myself." Nicknamed “Robert Generic” when first elected to the Commons in 2014, he has gradually moved farther to the right. The MP for Newark resigned as a minister in December, claiming the then-draft legislation designed to revive the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/rwanda/" target="_blank">Rwanda</a> deportation policy did “not go far enough”. She has said “not all cultures are equally valid” when it comes to deciding on immigration rules. Ms Badenoch told a conference meeting of the Conservative Friends of Israel that a group of independent MPs who stood on pro-Palestine tickets are a “new threat”. “We must not pretend that these people are a minority,” she said. "We have to fight this ideology that has no business in our country." On the eve of conference she questioned if maternity pay needs to be looked at as part of cutting excessive red tape. She has since denied wanting to cut the benefit. She said: “Maternity pay varies, depending on who you work for – but statutory maternity pay is a function of tax, tax comes from people who are working. We’re taking from one group of people and giving to another. This, in my view, is excessive.” She blamed an “incoherent” set of policies for the party resounding general election defeat. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/02/25/uks-badenoch-to-push-for-trade-deal-at-abu-dhabi-wto-summit/" target="_blank">The shadow housing secretary</a> used an article in <i>The</i> <i>Times </i>to launch her leadership bid, accusing successive Conservative prime ministers of allowing Britain to become “increasingly liberal” and tolerating “nasty identity politics”. She became an MP in 2017 and, as minister for women and equalities, made a name for herself as an outspoken voice on gender issues, including by calling for a change to the Equality Act so that gender is defined only as someone’s biological gender. She said “renewal” was the first task for a new party leader and she aims to rebuild the Tories by 2030 and respond to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/12/entrepreneur-zia-yusuf-becomes-chairman-of-uks-right-wing-reform-party/" target="_blank">Reform UK’s</a> threat from the right. The former business and trade secretary made a leadership attempt in 2022 after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/boris-johnson/" target="_blank">Boris Johnson’s</a> resignation, coming fourth. The North-west Essex MP was born in Wimbledon, south-west <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank">London</a>, but grew up in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nigeria/" target="_blank">Nigeria</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a>, returning to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">UK</a> at the age of 16. She has a master's degree in engineering as well as being a Bachelor of Law, and has worked at private bank Coutts and<i> The Spectator</i>. The shadow <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/security/" target="_blank">security</a> minister looks set to fight it out with James Cleverly to become the main centrist candidate. Mr Tugendhat wants to cut immigration and has said he would see “the blood of the economy flowing again”. Writing in <i>The Daily Telegraph</i>, the Tonbridge MP indicated he would be prepared to leave the ECHR if it was necessary to secure the UK’s borders. He denied the party would be split by the contest, because on key issues, including the ECHR, gender, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tax/" target="_blank">tax</a>, net zero and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/defence/" target="_blank">defence</a>, all Tories shared the same “common-sense” views. He unsuccessfully ran in 2022, when he pitched himself as the candidate untarnished by the scandals that had dogged Mr Johnson and his government. Having entered Parliament in 2015, Mr Tugendhat chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee for five years and previously served in the military. Shadow home secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/23/james-cleverly-becomes-first-to-launch-tory-leadership-bid/" target="_blank">James Cleverly was the first Tory</a> to declare his ambition to succeed Mr Sunak. He believes in supporting Israel against Hamas, and while foreign secretary, led British support for Ukraine. He said he could “unite the Conservative Party and overturn [Keir] Starmer’s loveless landslide” election win. The party needs to expand its base of support and shake off the impression that it is more focused on infighting than serving the public, he said. Mr Cleverly, a centrist in Conservative terms, took an apparent swipe at the right wing of his party when he warned against “sacrificing pragmatic government in the national interest on the altar of ideological purity”. In a social media video, he highlighted his credentials as having been home and foreign secretary, as well as serving as party chairman when the Tories won the election in 2019. Mr Cleverly was first elected as the Conservative MP for Braintree in May 2015. After an injury cut short his army career, he graduated with a business degree and joined the Territorial Army. He worked in magazine and digital publishing before setting up his own business. He was a London Assembly member before he became an MP. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/09/05/priti-patel-brings-controversial-three-year-reign-as-uk-home-secretary-to-an-end/" target="_blank">Ms Patel</a> is a long-standing Eurosceptic who has said she was inspired to join the Conservative Party by Margaret Thatcher. She became an MP in 2010 and served in cabinet positions under Theresa May and Mr Johnson, as international development secretary and home secretary, respectively. Ms Patel was a leading figure in the Vote Leave campaign, and as home secretary launched a points-based immigration system, signed the agreement with Rwanda to send asylum seekers to the country, and sealed returns deals with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/albania/" target="_blank">Albania</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/serbia/" target="_blank">Serbia</a>. She resigned as home secretary after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liz-truss" target="_blank">Liz Truss</a> became Tory leader. She said she could deliver the “experienced and strong” leadership needed to unite the Tories’ disparate factions. Launching her leadership bid with a <i>Telegraph</i> column, she said she would use the “huge talent pool … of Conservative Party members” to “solve the big challenges that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/labour-party" target="_blank">Labour</a>, the Lib Dems and Reform don’t have answers to”. Shadow work and pensions secretary Mel Stride is one of Mr Sunak’s closest allies and his frequent media appearances made him the face of the Tory campaign in the run-up to the election disaster. The MP for Central Devon said he believed he was the right person to “unite the party”. “We’ve substantially lost the trust of the British people and we’ve lost our reputation for competence, and I believe that I’m in a very good position to address those issues going forward,” he said. The winner will be announced on November 2 after a vote of party members The four candidates will set out their stalls at the Conservative Party conference between September 29 and October 2. MPs will then vote twice more, on October 9 and 10, and each time the candidate coming last will be removed from the field. Once two candidates remain, the party membership will cast their votes on October 31.