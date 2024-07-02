Conservative candidate 'told to keep her Iraqi-Kurdish heritage quiet'

A Conservative candidate has accused some of her party members of racism and misogyny, claiming they told her not to mention her Iraqi-Kurdish heritage during general election campaigning.

Yasmin Al-Atroshi, 29, who was born in the UK, said she had wanted to write about her family’s Kurdish origins in her press release and communications but was told not to by the Warrington Conservative Federation.

She felt this heritage was essential in describing her journey from an NHS healthcare professional to a politician standing in Thursday's general election.

“I’ve had to fight a lot of cultural barriers to put myself forward as a member of parliament,” she told The National on Tuesday.

She first made her grievances public in an open letter to the voters in the Warrington North constituency last week. “For too long your Labour party MP has ignored you and abandoned you. Just like my party has done to me,” she wrote.

Her Kurdish heritage had given her “a fire in my belly to fight for those who have been forgotten”, she wrote.

"As Conservatives our failings aren't to do with our beliefs – our failings are not being true to those beliefs and not fighting hard enough for them. Our politicians keep putting themselves ahead of the people we're meant to serve. That also has to change."

She was compelled to speak out after making several internal complaints about the treatment she received from the federation since her nomination, which Ms Al-Atroshi said went ignored.

The federation had tried to block access to an initial £2,500 ($3,165) donation she had received for her campaign, she said. “We had to fight to get that, I was only able to use it partially after the donor threatened legal action."

This has prompted her to set up her own bank account to accept donations. “I’ve been declaring directly with central office, I’ve been very transparent,” she said.

In one instance, the federation interfered with a media request she had received from a major broadcaster and tried to push another male candidate to speak in her place. “They sabotaged my campaign. Due to the sudden announcement of the general election, our campaign time was unexpectedly short,” she said.

I deeply admire and respect @theresa_may for her inspirational leadership in empowering women in politics. Whilst her resignation saddens me, I am grateful for Theresa May's mentorship and support for my candidacy. I am committed to carrying on her legacy, aiming to make her… pic.twitter.com/95an6oOgs3 — Yasmin W. Al-Atroshi, MPharm (@YasminAlAtroshi) March 12, 2024

She accused her own party of neglecting its female candidates, putting them forward to stand in opposition-held seats.

“I’ve been preparing for this election for two years but was shortlisted last minute and given no support,” she said. "I’ve been speaking to a lot of women in the party, it’s not just me."

Ms Al-Atroshi previously worked as a foundation pharmacist for London's Chelsea and Westminster, a major hospital, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Home Secretary James Cleverly endorsed Ms Al-Atroshi as a "fantastic champion for the local area" of Warrington North. She has been pictured with former prime minister Theresa May, whom she described as an "inspiration" and mentor.

The response to her letter has been “very positive”, Ms Al-Atroshi said. “Every person I’ve spoke to says 'we’re going to vote for you, you’ve been so brave',” she said.

While she had not yet taken the decision to leave the party, she hoped that her whistle-blowing would lead to changes.

“Our party needs to change from within. Women are being used as pawns,” she said.

“Hopefully they will take it seriously now, instead of brushing it under the carpet."

The Conservative party and Warrington Conservatives had been contacted for comment.