Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 15. Getty Images / AFP
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 15. Getty Images / AFP

Opinion

Comment

Will Trump return to the White House? The state of Georgia could decide

Gavin Esler is an author and broadcaster, and a UK affairs columnist for The National

October 23, 2024