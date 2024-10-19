UK rues its political failures as the Sphere goes to Abu Dhabi

Not so long ago, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/newsletters/view-from-london/" target="_blank">London</a> could genuinely lay claim to lead the world. It was top for global finance, ahead of New York (admittedly, it was a close-run contest with Wall Street but the City was number one). Where London went, others followed. Its music constantly pushed the boundaries; Britpop was everywhere. As the undisputed capital of the EU and with that, Europe, it was a forever buzzing, dynamic, urgent powerhouse of commerce and creativity. Everyone, be they a business or person, craved to be in London. Or at least that how it seemed. It was special. Just to walk around the centre was to breathe in the magic. The high point was the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in 2012. Then, everything wonderful about Britain and London, in terms of achievement, history, pageant, charm and humour, came together in one vibrant, spectacular display. Since then, something has undoubtedly slipped. It’s largely intangible but there are some hard facts. New York has regained its hegemony in banking. Post-Brexit, Berlin, arguably, has grabbed London’s EU pole position. Post-Brexit, too, London has become a more difficult place for young people from the EU to study and work. In music, London’s once world-beating reputation for live performances has suffered, as the Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has clamped down on late night venues. Sad to report then, but all too typical, that Mr Khan had the opportunity to restore some of that lost lustre and blew it. The British city had been earmarked for the second giant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/15/sphere-abu-dhabi-las-vegas/" target="_blank">Sphere</a> entertainment complex after Las Vegas. The 300ft-high glowing orb-like structure set new standards when it opened last year, combining the latest sound and light technology and high-resolution LED to deliver a wholly immersive, awe-inspiring experience. It features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world. Performers and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/15/ive-been-to-sphere-las-vegas-heres-why-it-will-be-an-incredible-addition-to-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">audiences</a> said they were knocked sideways by what they’d witnessed. Seating 21,500 people, the London Sphere would automatically become a favourite for the world’s major performers and, symbolically, would have done much towards restating London’s Number One status. Even the chosen site resonated – in Stratford, east London, home of those feted 2012 Olympic Games. It’s not to be. Having declared his delight that London had been selected by James Dolan, creator of the original Sphere and executive chairman of Madison Square Garden and owner of the New York Knicks basketball team and New York Rangers ice hockey team, Mr Khan has backtracked. That initial euphoria seemingly gave way to concerns about light pollution and energy use. It’s true the Sphere would be seen from all over London but where’s the real harm in that? Other cities have illuminated iconic buildings and monuments, why not London? Mr Khan’s short-sightedness makes you want to get hold of him and demand if he’s ever seen the Manhattan skyline at night? That’s polluting all right, but it’s also impressive and instantly recognisable. Michael Gove, jumped in when he was Environment Secretary, to try to right the wrong but to no avail: Mr Dolan said he wasn’t prepared to allow his iconic ball to become a political football. He was probably correct: there would have been a back and forth dispute between central and local government, lost in the middle of which was his Sphere. Central government, now with Keir Starmer at the helm, has had a torrid summer. Mr Starmer has been fighting fires, some of his own creation. The Sphere probably fell by the wayside. Too late. Either London wanted it or it didn’t. The Mayor said not, so Mr Dolan has taken his spellbinding creation elsewhere, to the UAE and Abu Dhabi. London’s undoubted loss is Abu Dhabi’s gain. It can’t be a coincidence that the UAE is fast gaining a world reputation for getting things done, for being a ready and willing partner for those with vision and money to invest. It’s already home to numerous landmark towers and developments. Abu Dhabi was chosen to partner the Louvre and Guggenheim. Now, it’s getting the next Sphere. Abu Dhabi is forward-thinking whereas London appears to be heading backwards. Another prestige project has received the go-ahead, the expansion of the grounds for the Wimbledon tennis championships. On it’s face that would seem to be a signal that London can move with the times, that Nimbyism is not bound to prevail. But the Wimbledon approval only came after years of protest and fighting, which did not augur well for Mr Dolan and his Sphere. Anyone could be forgiven for believing it did not wish to hold the premier tennis competition at all, let alone one with much-improved facilities. Perhaps Mayor Khan will not rest until the lights have well and truly gone out, until London’s celebrated life has all but vanished, because that is how it feels. Londoners will be watching Abu Dhabi with envy. Doubtless they will visit the Sphere and be suitably awestricken. It could have been us, but not now