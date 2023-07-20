Three years after the Hope Probe launch, the UAE's space future looks bright

Three years ago, Earth was a very different place to what it is today. The world was in the midst of a global pandemic, with health and livelihoods impacted on a mass scale. Many communities around the globe were facing an uncertain future. Against this backdrop, the UAE was focusing on a mission to bring about positive disruptive change, to find answers to unsolved mysteries, to encourage young people to enter the fields of science and engineering, and bring hope to the lives of many with the launch of the Hope Probe.

The launch on July 20, 2020, as part of the Emirates Mars Mission, was the first planetary science mission led by an Arab nation. It represented a significant stride in the UAE’s ambitious space programme, which has witnessed extraordinary feats in recent years. The probe, which successfully commenced its orbit around the Red Planet on February 9, 2021, and continues to deliver vital scientific data, is yet another milestone in the UAE’s journey to enrich our knowledge of the universe.

Research in the space sector is key to safeguarding our planet and creating a better and more sustainable future for all. Research vehicles such as the Hope Probe enable data-led breakthroughs that extend far beyond the space sector. For example, space-based services and technologies can help scientists to better understand climate change and assess the impact and scale of natural disasters. These studies support development across vital industries within national and global economies and form a key pillar in the UAE’s mission to increase expertise in the space sector, develop a scientific legacy in the fields of technology and innovation and boost the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

On July 19, 2020 Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up in support of the UAE's Hope Mars probe, ahead of it's launch from Japan. AFP

All of us at the Museum of the Future have been reflecting on the UAE’s record of achievements in the space sector during the past three years. This is particularly pertinent in light of our recent partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), which will bring space and space science closer to the reach of millions of residents in the UAE and our visitors from all corners of the world. The anniversary of the launch serves as an opportunity to consider just how far we have come during the past three years, and how far we might go in the future, and recognise the significant contribution of space science in achieving sustainable development goals for humanity.

The Hope Probe preceded a number of space industry milestones for the UAE, including Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s six-month International Space Station mission, where he recently became the first Arab astronaut to walk in space. This had followed fellow Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri’s mission in 2019, becoming the UAE’s first astronaut to travel into space. We are proud to have previously welcomed both these national heroes to the museum to meet with audiences, talk about their experiences and inspire a new generation of space enthusiasts and experts.

As a global landmark and a platform to study the future, design its ideas and create deep discussions about its trends in scientific, economic, environmental and social sectors, the space industry is a central pillar at the Museum of the Future. Indeed, the Orbital Space Station (OSS) Hope at the museum simulates a future space station and welcomes thousands of young pioneers, enabling aspiring astronauts, space technicians, and thought leaders, to gather and share their passion for space, knowledge and learning at the museum.

Our recently announced partnership with MBRSC is a significant part of our collective mission to inspire the next generation to enter and enrich the UAE’s space industry. Not only will we provide museum visitors with access to space and industry experts via our collaboration, but we will also introduce a range of events and workshops around the space sector.

Activities such as these not only engage young minds, but they will also encourage future applicants of the UAE astronaut programme and other flagship initiatives. We have already witnessed plenty of interest from OSS Hope visitors and keen young astronauts from around the world participating in our workshops. We have also proudly heard from our esteemed peers at MBRSC about the profound impact that experiences such as those available at the museum have on young people, as well as individuals of all ages, backgrounds and cultures.

We are all proud to work with entities such as MBRSC and play a role in motivating and supporting the next generation of scientists to take steps into the unknown, as part of our drive to build a more hopeful future for all. As Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, once said: “The new limit of the ambitions that we set for our future generations is space. The limit of our aspirations is the sky.”