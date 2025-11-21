The world's tallest hotel opens in Dubai Marina

The world's tallest hotel in Dubai Marina

In reference to David Tusing's report Inside the world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, as it welcomes its first guests (November 15): I love it when Dubai breaks its own records

Ahmed AlQedrah, Dubai

Welcome plans to ease traffic congestion

In reference to the report UAE to spend $46 billion on roads and transport to cut traffic congestion (November 5): Recently, my grandson visited Dubai and was amazed by the tremendous developments that have taken place over the past 16 years since he left after completing his schooling at Our Own English School, Sharjah, in 2009.

On one hand, the country has made remarkable progress and Dubai has rightfully earned its place on the global map as one of the most talked-about cities in the world.

On the other, despite the extensive measures taken by the RTA, traffic congestion remains a major challenge. It is good to hear that the authorities have invested in finding effective and sustainable solutions to address this issue and make commuting smoother for all UAE residents.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru

Big regional wins in the book world

With regard to David Tusing's report Omar El Akkad and Rabih Alameddine take top honours at National Book Awards - the ‘Oscars of publishing' (November 20): A blistering read and such a well deserved award.

Grace Gordon, Dubai

The inspiration of Ons Jabeur

With regard to Andy Lewi's piece Ons Jabeur: Dubai academy is a 'dream come true' (September 8): Wishing Ons all the best. I am a Special Olympics tennis player. I watched her play at the Mubadala Open and hope to meet her one day at the centre.

Clara Lehmkuhl, Abu Dhabi

Congratulations to Ons. She is such an inspiration. Wishing her all the best for the new academy.

Carla Flores, Dubai

Lebanon's right to sovereignty

With reference to Nada Maucourant Atallah's report Lebanon to protest to UN over 'aggression' of Israel's new wall (November 16): Lebanon has the right to protect its sovereignty.

Dani Brooks, Dublin, Ireland

Lebanon wants them outside its borders. Lebanon wants the kind of walls so that they can't see us and we can't see them. Lebanon wants their drones our of our skies and the noise of the drones out of our children's little ears. Our adversaries continuously and purposely cause suffering to our people, to nature by destroying the ecosystem for generations to come. Lebanon wants this all to end.

Lina Diab Rouklala, Beirut, Lebanon

