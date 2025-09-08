Ons Jabeur: Dubai academy is a 'dream come true'

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur has described the upcoming launch of her Dubai tennis school as a “dream come true”.

The 31-year-old teased the news on her social media accounts over the weekend, and The National understands that the Ons Jabeur Academy is set to open its doors at HCT – Dubai Academic City Campus before the end of 2025.

“This academy is more than just a training centre – it’s a dream come true,” Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, wrote on Instagram.

“My goal is to give young players the opportunity to grow, to believe in themselves, and to discover the joy of tennis.

“Built on passion and dedication, Ons Jabeur Academy is here to inspire the next generation of champions.”

A further message, posted to a new account dedicated to the facility, read: “The Ons Jabeur Academy is officially on its way to Dubai!

“A new chapter in sports is about to begin – where passion meets excellence, and young talents get the chance to shine. Inspired by Ons Jabeur. Powered by you. Your greatness starts here. Stay tuned for updates, programs, and how you can be part of this journey. The countdown has begun …”

Jabeur is currently taking a break from tennis following a spell in which health issues undermined her on-court performances. She opted to sit out this year's US Open which was won by Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Jabeur last competed at Wimbledon where she was forced to retire from her first-round match against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.

She admitted after the match she was going to “disconnect a little bit from tennis” and subsequently skipped the Canadian Open before announcing she would be taking a “step back”.

“For the past two years I've been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges,” wrote Jabeur in a social media post. “But, deep down, I haven't felt happy on court for some time now.

“Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now I feel it's time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living.

“Thank you to all my fans for understanding. Your support and love means the world to me. I carry it with me always.

“Even while I am away from the court, I'll continue to stay close and connected in different ways, and share this journey with you.”

The break from competitive tennis has allowed the former world No 2 to push ahead with her interests away from the court.

That has included the launch of the Ons Jabeur Foundation, a charity which sets out to “empower women and children, especially those from underserved areas, by providing access to sports, education, and life-changing opportunities”.

She has also started the Serve For Gaza initiative in the hope of using tennis as a platform “to raise donations and put pressure for humanitarian aid to reach those who need it most”.

Now she is finalising plans for her Dubai academy in what will be an exciting addition to the UAE's sporting landscape.

Jabeur has previously expressed her pleasure at seeing the growth of tennis across the Middle East. With the region hosting top ATP and WTA tournaments, she hopes more youngsters will be encouraged to pick up a racquet.

“It’s definitely the biggest and most important part of the tour for me – three consecutive tournaments in the Middle East,” Jabeur told The National in Abu Dhabi in February ahead of the 2025 Middle East swing.

“If you asked me a long time ago, I would tell you it was very difficult [to imagine]. Even when I wasn’t ranked very high, I always looked forward to play Doha and Dubai, so now to add Abu Dhabi to it, I think it’s amazing for the Arab world to have more tournaments to inspire more and more the younger generation."

