America turns its back on Afghans ... again

Afghan refugees who sought shelter in America after the Taliban seized power in 2021 now face <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/12/us-terminates-temporary-protected-status-for-afghanistan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/12/us-terminates-temporary-protected-status-for-afghanistan/">imminent deportation</a>, possibly putting them at grave risk in a move that may come to be seen as a shameful betrayal. Department of Homeland Security Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/who-is-kristi-noem-donald-trumps-choice-for-head-of-homeland-security/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/who-is-kristi-noem-donald-trumps-choice-for-head-of-homeland-security/">Kristi Noem</a> claims that Afghanistan’s “improved security situation and its stabilising economy” mean Afghans no longer merit the Temporary Protected Status that let them live and work in the US since 2022. Ms Noem also said some Afghans were being investigated for fraud. Her main reasons for sending thousands of people back to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afghanistan" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a> make no sense, given that they run counter to other US assessments of the many dangers prevailing there. In January, the US State Department reissued a Level 4 “do not travel” advisory, its most serious warning, for Americans thinking of going to Afghanistan. Visits should be avoided at all costs given the risks of civil unrest, terrorism and wrongful detention, to name just some. “Terrorist groups are active in Afghanistan and US citizens are targets of kidnapping and hostage-taking. The Taliban have harassed and detained aid and humanitarian workers,” the State Department says. True, the advisory is for American citizens, but the dangers apply more broadly. Many of the Afghans in the US under the TPS come from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2022/04/20/the-taliban-have-a-moral-duty-to-protect-afghanistans-hazaras/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2022/04/20/the-taliban-have-a-moral-duty-to-protect-afghanistans-hazaras/">ethnic minorities</a> or other groups under the focus of the Taliban. Others worked with US and western agencies and businesses, putting them at greater risk of retribution. The hardline former insurgents are still hunting down “traitors” who served in the Afghan security forces; journalists have been beaten or imprisoned; and the UN has documented a litany of human rights abuses including the near-total erasure of women from public life, as well as extrajudicial killings. Yet the Department of Homeland Security assures us that Afghanistan is now a safe destination, even for women and girls. It points to an increase in tourism from 2,300 visitors in 2022 to 7,000 in 2023 as proof that the country is safe. “Tourists are sharing their experiences on social media, highlighting the peaceful countryside, welcoming locals and the cultural heritage, according to some reports,” DHS said. The reality is far less charming. Since 2021, Afghanistan has faced a major economic crisis and the world’s second-worst humanitarian crisis after Sudan, according to the UN. The US has never officially recognised the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan and Washington has no diplomatic ties to the country. While violence has abated since the Taliban’s victory after two decades of war, the country remains vulnerable to attacks by various groups including ISIS. AfghanEvac, a non-profit group helping Afghan refugees, said about 11,000 Afghans are covered by the TPS. “The decision to terminate TPS for Afghanistan is not rooted in reality – it's rooted in politics,” Shawn VanDiver, president of AfghanEvac, said in a statement. “There is no functioning asylum system. There are still assassinations, arbitrary arrests and ongoing human rights abuses, especially against women and ethnic minorities.” “What the administration has done today is betray people who risked their lives for America, built lives here and believed in our promises.” The decision to end protection for Afghan allies came at the same time as the Trump administration began receiving dozens of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/12/first-flight-carrying-white-south-african-refugees-arrives-in-us/" target="_blank" rel="">white South Africans</a> who have been granted refugee status after being regarded as victims of racial discrimination in their home country. The jarring optics of their welcome to the US, along with a path to citizenship, stands in stark contrast to what is happening to Afghans under the TPS, many of whom risked their life serving American interests in Afghanistan. The Trump administration has also aimed at migrants from Haiti and Venezuela, both very unstable nations, for deportations. President Donald Trump made momentous news during his Gulf tour this week, with many of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/trump-syria-sanctions-foreign-policy/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/trump-syria-sanctions-foreign-policy/">developments welcomed </a>across the region. His administration's willingness to send vulnerable Afghans back into danger runs counter to the positive strides he has made for the broader region.