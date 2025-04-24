US Senator Bernie Sanders and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Democrat of New York, wave to supporters during the "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" rally at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles on April 12. AFP
US Senator Bernie Sanders and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Democrat of New York, wave to supporters during the "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" rally at Gloria Molina Grand PShow more

Opinion

Can the Democrats get their act together before next year's US midterms?

Hussein Ibish is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute and a US affairs columnist for The National

April 24, 2025