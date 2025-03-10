The UAE's solution to excessive screen time

That children and adolescents spend too much time in front of a screen is an undeniable truth of the modern world, and one that many of us are confronted with on a daily basis. It is another matter that often parents and grown-ups are all too often guilty of the charge as well. But the worry is greater regarding younger people, as the possible long-term neurological effects in crucial formative years – physically, mentally and emotionally – from excessive screen time, while still being researched, is a cause of great global concern. One of the guidelines of the American Paediatric Association is: screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. People of various backgrounds are susceptible to these pernicious realities of the digital age, the fixation with screens, social media and the effects of unchecked access to devices on the development and behaviours of growing children. To address precisely these issues, Abu Dhabi has opened the country’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/06/abu-dhabi-digital-detox-clinic/" target="_blank">first digital detox clinic for children</a>. The UAE has a reputation for technological innovation, strong health provision and being ahead of the curve. It is thus unsurprising yet creditable that the Emirates would take the lead to tackle a persistent issue that is present in one too many households and devise a six-step programme to help young people and families keep within the bounds of what is permissible screen time and what is excessive and thus unhealthy at several levels. Screen addiction among young people manifests in many different ways: disrupted sleep, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/09/28/experts-call-for-reduced-screen-time-as-global-myopia-rates-among-children-surge/" target="_blank">deteriorating eyesight</a> and or poor posture – from being exposed to the screen’s blue light and hunched over phone screens and holding iPads. In terms of harm caused, last year, an economist and trend analyst Bronwyn Williams even likened social media addiction to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/02/like-smoking-near-children-addiction-is-changing-how-people-see-social-media-experts-say/" target="_blank"> smoking</a>. As for the mental and emotional tolls of excessive screen time, they become apparent when children become less socially involved in actual human interactions, feel anxious or withdrawn if the device is taken away from them, and even lose some ability to concentrate on a task for any significant period of time, as attention spans infamously plummet with increased screen time. Dr Dinesh Banur, chair of paediatrics and consultant paediatrician at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, where the digital detox clinic is based, told <i>The National</i>:<i> "</i>Digital addiction has become one of the most pervasive yet unrecognised health issues of our time.” What can be done about this rests in large part with parents, caregivers and schools, with whom the task of monitoring and setting limits on screen time lies. Beyond those primary guardrails, professional help could increasingly be the third alternative as specialists and clinics, as the one in Abu Dhabi, grow to address this problem. Considering, however, that screens are likely to be a fixture in the modern world and there’s no turning back from the digital age – neither are devices likely to be taken away altogether by parents – one part of the solution of the screen time dilemma perhaps lies in communicating the ill-effects, helping young people understand the problem, and persisting, as parents must, in trying to achieve the right balance.<br/>