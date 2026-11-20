President Donald Trump on Friday evoked the 1945 Yalta Conference, a pivotal meeting that helped shape the postwar order and the emerging Cold War, to describe this week's first-ever trilateral summit between the leaders of the US, Russia and China.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House briefing room, Mr Trump raised the historic gathering to outline his vision for how the world's three most powerful nuclear powers could manage global security.

"So when I went, I didn't go having us talk about Yalta ... I just went saying I get along great with these two people. We'll work out our differences. We've been able to work them out," he said. "I didn't go with that in mind, but when you were there, you could see it. It was amazing energy."

He added that "incredible inroads" were made into a "very difficult system" during the meeting.

At the end of the Second World War, leaders of the US, the UK and the Soviet Union met in Yalta, Crimea, to decide the future of Europe. The conference helped shape the balance of power in the West and the divisions that would define the Cold War.

From left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump pose for a group photo before a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China. EPA / Sputnik / Kremlin Pool Show caption: From left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Preside…

On Thursday, Mr Trump attended a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, in Shenzhen.

"China agreed to conduct trilateral discussions on reducing nuclear risks. They didn't want to do that because China is way behind," Mr Trump said.

"We have estimates of 4,000 nuclear weapons. Russia is second to us, and China is way behind. But they'll catch us within 10 years if they're going at it hot and heavy, but they have a lot. They have 600."

The unprecedented meeting between the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit.

The meeting offered China an opportunity to become a peer of the US and Russia on the global nuclear stage. Beijing had in the past resisted such discussions, citing its significantly smaller arsenal.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders signed a declaration reaffirming that a nuclear war "cannot be won and must never be fought".

Still, Mr Trump cast doubt on whether the US would agree to substantially reduce its nuclear arsenal.

"It's very hard. If somebody comes, I'll make you a deal. Let's all cut them in half. It's hard to say yes," Mr Trump said. "Especially when you're leading. So I'm not sure that can ever happen."

Mr Trump said the leaders also discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

He added that he had a "fantastic relationship" with Mr Putin and Mr Xi, saying that this was a "good thing".

Asked whether he considered Mr Putin a "friend of America", Mr Trump replied: "I can't speak to America."

He said Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both wanted to end the war, and that Washington was making a renewed push towards secure an agreement.

"It's a very hard thing to do, to be honest. You have two guys that don't know how to end it. We're trying to help them," Mr Trump said.

During the lengthy briefing, Mr Trump also said he had told Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr that the country needed to buy all its energy from the US rather than the Middle East.

He said the agreement followed a warning that the US would be the country Manila came to if the Philippines were to be attacked by China.

Mr Trump added that the shift would turn a trade deficit into a surplus, saying he could apply the same approach to other countries.

"Where do you buy your energy? 'Sir, we buy from the Middle East.' I said, 'Not any more, you don't. You're going to buy 100 per cent of your energy from us.' He said, 'Yes, sir,'" Mr Trump said.

"I can do this with every country."