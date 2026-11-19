The presidents of China, the US and Russia have agreed on a “Declaration towards Peace” that was released after their meeting on Thursday.

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met for an unprecedented and historic trilateral summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. Mr Trump met separately with his Chinese and Russian counterparts ahead of the meeting.

Here is the full text published by Chinese state media.

1. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia and the United States committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.

2. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

3. The three heads of state recognised that the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.

4. The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.