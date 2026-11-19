US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Thursday before a historic trilateral summit that includes China's Xi Jinping.

Mr Trump walked towards his counterpart and shook his hand before whispering something in his ear. The two then stood together for photographs.

"I look forward to our meeting. We had a great relationship for many years. We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start," Mr Trump said.

Following his talk with Mr Putin, the US President went to Kylin Villa where he held a bilateral meeting with Mr Xi. "You are my friend and we have a very special relationship," Mr Trump told his Chinese counterpart. The US leader also said that he and Mr Xi believe that oil should flow through the Strait of Hormuz, referring to the ongoing US-Iran blockade that has hindered the maritime shipping through the strategic waterway and impacted fuel prices worldwide.

Mr Trump, Mr Putin and Mr Xi are due to hold their meeting in China's southern tech centre of Shenzhen later on Thursday.

A meeting involving the leaders of the world's three biggest nuclear powers has never taken place before. The leaders are in China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit.

Mr Xi greeted Mr Trump on the tarmac as he descended the red-carpeted steps of Air Force One, a rare gesture for a Chinese leader, while a crowd waved Chinese and American flags. It is the first time in about 50 years that a Chinese leader has greeted a visiting dignitary at the airport.

Mr Xi was reciprocating Mr Trump's own welcome at Joint Base Andrews near Washington. Mr Trump became the first US president in six decades to welcome a foreign leader there, excluding visits by the Pope.

Mr Trump's trip to Asia is also his first since his Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections, while allegations involving Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy are adding to the tensions.

The trilateral meeting will potentially discuss Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war with Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons.