US President Donald Trump began a historic trilateral meeting with his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, in China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen on Thursday.

The unprecedented meeting between the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers is taking place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit.

The three leaders delivered remarks before holding a closed-door meeting. Mr Xi began the talks by highlighting how the gathering of the three leaders was the first of its kind, describing its “groundbreaking significance”.

“We should learn from history,” he said, adding that “adversity reveals true responsibility”.

Mr Putin similarly said China, Russia and the US could contribute to strengthening global stability if they “co-operate constructively”. Mr Trump said they would talk about “all problems that are being discussed in the world”, adding that the three countries were “uniquely positioned” to discuss reducing nuclear weapons.

The US President thanked Mr Putin and Mr Xi and said he was honoured to be in the meeting with them. The talks will touch on the war in Ukraine, Mr Trump said, with other items such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons expected to be on the agenda.

Mr Trump had earlier met Mr Putin separately before holding bilateral talks with Mr Xi at Shenzhen's Kylin Villa, a venue frequently used to host visiting world leaders. The Kremlin said Mr Trump and Mr Putin discussed the war in Ukraine and that the Russian President left the meeting in an “excellent” mood.

From left, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinpin and US President Donald Trump meeting at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen. AFP Show caption: From left, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's Presid…

At the start of a lunch meeting with Mr Xi, Mr Trump said the two sides found “balance” in what is now a “fair” trade relationship. Both feel strongly about oil having to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the Iran war, Mr Trump said.

The Iran war is expected to feature prominently in the meeting between the three leaders. Moscow and Beijing, allies of Tehran, have been calling for an end to the war since it began with US-Israeli strikes in February, and have denied providing military support to Iran.

Shenzhen, the small fishing village turned megacity, could hold the key to breaking weeks of diplomatic stalemate.

Iran has expanded its attacks on neighbouring countries this week, launching drone and missile strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait, in an apparent effort to increase pressure on the Gulf and the US.

Speaking earlier on Thursday US media, Mr Trump warned that America would “wipe out” Iran if it carried out a chemical or biological attack. He had been asked about a CNN report that Tehran was considering a potential dirty bomb attack on Washington.

“There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they're looking at gas and they're looking at the bio, you know, the biological weapons, not nice. And other things,” Mr Trump told Fox News.

Asked whether Americans should be concerned about such an attack, Mr Trump replied: “I don't think so, no. I mean, look, if it does happen, we wipe them out.”