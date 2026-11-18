That Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will be together in the same room for the first time, when they meet for three-way talks in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, certainly makes their summit unprecedented. But the prospect of the American, Chinese and Russian presidents sitting around the same table to discuss denuclearisation is of even greater import – if only because the alternative is increasingly alarming.

The leaders of the world’s three largest nuclear powers have an opportunity to address a threat that, in recent years, has become worryingly peripheral in international diplomacy. The collective hope of the planet’s 8.3 billion inhabitants should be that they make full use of it.

The meeting, to be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit, is not expected to produce an agreement. There is little reason to even believe that the leaders, with competing strategic ambitions, will suddenly find common ground on reducing their nuclear arsenals.

But the fact that the issue is being raised at the highest level is promising – particularly as the urgency of nuclear risk reduction is difficult to overstate.

Stockpiles remain vast: the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs has recorded 13,400 weapons spread around the world. Delivery systems have grown more sophisticated, enabled by artificial intelligence. Regional flashpoints, from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East, greatly enhance the chances of miscalculation.

Moreover, the expiry of the New Start Treaty in February has left the US and Russia without any active, legally binding limits or verification measures on their strategic nuclear arsenals for the first time in more than half a century. China, meanwhile, is expanding its capabilities.

The potential for an unconstrainted and unchecked three-way arms race should, therefore, worry any government.

Mr Trump has long argued for a future arms-control agreement to include China, but Beijing has little incentive to accept restrictions while its arsenal remains substantially smaller than those of its peers, with only 600 warheads, which are way behind the US’s 5,000+ and Russia’s 4,400. But while this position complicates future negotiations, that is no reason to avoid talks.

With the Iran war adding another layer of urgency, American-Russian-Chinese deliberations should be viewed in the wider geopolitical context, too. Escalation involving a nuclear threshold state, or the threat of radiological weapons has raised the spectre of proliferation. When nuclear-armed superpowers discuss ending the Middle East conflict, while simultaneously addressing their own arsenals, the connection becomes impossible to ignore.

Sceptics worry that the meeting could become an exercise in great-power bargaining over the fate of smaller countries. But as recent commentary has rightly argued, the world is too complex and multipolar for the so-called Big Three to determine its future between them. Where their collective decision-making can have serious global consequences is nuclear security.

Individual charisma and mutual chemistry won’t achieve denuclearisation, but in person meetings and decisions are vital for longer term agreements. A commitment to continue talking would be a start, as would setting up working-level channels on arsenal transparency and crisis communication. The Track 1.5 and Track 2 dialogues proposed by Chinese academics, in which officials and scholars speak candidly without binding their governments, offer one practical route. There are several others. What’s required, then, is political will.

There is little doubt that the journey will be bumpy, complicated and time-consuming. But Shenzhen is the moment to begin that effort in earnest. Anything less would be a failure of responsibility.