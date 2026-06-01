Trump says Israel and Hezbollah agreed to halt attacks after US-mediated talks

US President Donald Trump says Israel has agreed not to send troops into Beirut, and that Hezbollah has committed to halting attacks against Israel after Washington-mediated talks.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Mr Trump said he had held a “very productive” call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that any Israeli forces heading towards the Lebanese capital had been ordered to return.

“There will be no troops going to Beirut, and any troops that are on their way have already been turned back,” Mr Trump wrote.

He also said US representatives had spoken with Hezbollah and secured a commitment to end hostilities.

“Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel,” Mr Trump said.

Israeli news outlet Ynet, quoting an Israeli official, reported that Israel had postponed a strike on Dahieh in Beirut at the request of the US.

Mr Trump's comments came after Mr Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to prepare strikes on targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs, prompting thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Later on Monday, the Lebanese embassy in Washington confirmed Hezbollah's agreement to a US-proposed ceasefire.

“The Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah’s agreement to the US proposal, which calls for a reciprocal cessation of attacks,” the embassy wrote in a statement.

Under the proposal, Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs would stop in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from attacks on Israel, with the framework expected to expand to cover all Lebanese territory, according to the statement.

The embassy added that Mr Trump had informed Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington, Nada Moawad, that Mr Netanyahu had agreed to the arrangement.

The agreement came after a call between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to the statement.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office has not commented on the call, and Israeli leaders have not announced any scaling back of troops. Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Mr Netanyahu should say "no" to Mr Trump and strike Hezbollah.

Iranian leaders had earlier announced a suspension of negotiations with Washington, saying that a ceasefire in Lebanon must be secured before any broader agreement with the US could move forward.

In a second post, Mr Trump said talks with Iran were continuing “at a rapid pace”.

The development marks the latest twist in a conflict that has spilled over from the Iran war, which began on February 28.

More than 1.2 million people in Lebanon have been displaced by Israeli strikes and orders to flee their homes since the conflict escalated.

About 3,300 people have been killed and Israeli troops have destroyed much of the country's villages and cities in the south.