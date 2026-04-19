Eight children killed in Louisiana mass shooting, police say

​Eight ​children ranging in age from ⁠one to 14 were ⁠killed in a mass ​shooting on Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana, authorities said.

Police killed the suspected gunman during a vehicle chase after the incident.

Shreveport Police ⁠Department spokesman Christopher Bordelon said at a media ​conference ⁠that some ‌of the children were related to the ​suspected gunman. Mr Bordelon said at least 10 people total were shot, but did not provide details on the status of surviving victims.

The shooting occurred just after 6am local time on Sunday and is considered a domestic disturbance, Mr Bordelon said.

The suspected gunman hijacked a car after the shooting and died after police fired at the vehicle during a chase, Mr ​Bordelon said.

“We do know that some of the children inside were his descendants,” he said.

“This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst ​tragic situation we've ever had,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.