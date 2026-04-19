Dubai Police rescued two tourists who became stranded while hiking in Hatta, after suffering from severe exhaustion and fatigue. Photo: Dubai Police
Dubai Police rescued two tourists who became stranded while hiking in Hatta, after suffering from severe exhaustion and fatigue. Photo: Dubai Police
Dubai Police rescued two tourists who became stranded while hiking in Hatta, after suffering from severe exhaustion and fatigue. Photo: Dubai Police
Dubai Police rescued two tourists who became stranded while hiking in Hatta, after suffering from severe exhaustion and fatigue. Photo: Dubai Police

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UAE

Dubai Police rescue tourists stranded in Hatta mountains

Women were located using drones and then evacuated by rescue team

The National

April 19, 2026

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Dubai Police rescued two tourists suffering from exhaustion after they became stranded in the Hatta mountains.

The women contacted police last Tuesday to request urgent assistance after they were unable to continue their hike.

A team was dispatched and used drones to locate the pair.

The rescue team consisted of reconnaissance and rescue units, alongside Hatta Police patrols and paramedics from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the police said on Sunday.

The women were located and then evacuated using specialised mountain rescue equipment, transporting them to a designated medical point where they received the necessary care.

Brig Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, said the team “maintains full readiness to respond to emergencies across mountainous areas, valleys, and other challenging terrains that attract large numbers of tourists”.

Patrol units are equipped with specially designed vehicles capable of navigating rough terrain, as well as advanced communication systems linked to the Command and Control Centre, he added.

The police urged members of the public to immediately contact the emergency number 999 or use the SOS feature on the Dubai Police smart application in case of emergencies in mountainous or remote areas.

Updated: April 19, 2026, 10:49 AM
DubaiHattaDubai Police

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