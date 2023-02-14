Austrian man reported as missing after weekend hiking trip to Ras Al Khaimah

An Austrian man has been missing in Ras Al Khaimah since the weekend after walking the Wadi Naqab hiking trail.

The 27-year-old’s sister told Austrian media that her brother went on the hike on Friday with a group but ended up going off on his own and failed to turn up an hour later at the arranged meeting point.

"We can confirm that an Austrian citizen has been missing since Saturday in the border area between the UAE and Oman,” the Foreign Ministry in Vienna told the Austrian Press Agency.

Read More Officers walk for 13 hours to rescue nine people lost in Ras Al Khaimah valley

“The search and rescue operation for the missing person has been underway since then.

“The Austrian embassies in Abu Dhabi and in Muscat are in constant contact with the local authorities and are available to support the relatives."

In winter months, the cooler weather typically prompts a surge in numbers of hikers exploring mountainous regions of the Emirates.

Wadi Naqab is one of the most popular hiking destinations in the UAE.