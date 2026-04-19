UAE weather: Light rain and dust clouds forecast

The UAE can expect light showers in parts of the country over the next few days.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Sunday said that light rainfall could affect the coasts and islands by Tuesday morning.

Winds of up to 40kph could kick up dust clouds while conditions in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman could become rough.

In its five-day bulletin, the NCM cautioned of a decrease in temperatures on the coasts also by Tuesday.

Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with clouds and further showers forecast for the islands and coastal and eastern areas with another decrease in temperatures, the NCM said.

Temperatures in the major cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the next few days are expected to range between the mid 20ºCs to the mid 30ºCs.

It comes close to a month after a prolonged bout of unsettled weather that brought significant amounts of rainfall to the UAE.

Parts of Abu Dhabi and Ajman received a year's worth of rain on March 23 alone, leaving some roads flooded and disrupting the flow of traffic.

The weather system culminated in a powerful storm that passed over the UAE early on March 27 bringing thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

The conditions caused some flooding, travel disruption and needed an extensive clean-up operation by authorities.