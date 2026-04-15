Four killed in Turkey's second school shooting in two days

Four ​people ​were ⁠killed in a school shooting in Turkey on Wednesday, the second such incident in two days.

A pupil opened fire at the school in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey. A teacher and three pupils were killed, with 20 others were injured, said regional governor Mukerrem Unluer.

The shooter also died. The governor said the eighth-grade pupil – aged 13 or 14 – had used weapons belonging to his father, a former police officer.

“The shooter came with five ​weapons and seven magazines … in his bag, entered two classrooms where fifth-grade students were, causing deaths and injuries indiscriminately,” Mr Unluer said.

Television footage ​showed ambulances arriving at the ‌school, where ⁠police and crowds ​had gathered by the gate. Justice ​Minister ‌Akin Gurlek said the shooting was being investigated.

School shootings are very rare in Turkey but Wednesday's was the second this week, after 16 were injured in an attack in Siverek in Sanliurfa province on Tuesday.

Officials said the assailant in Tuesday's incident was a former pupil of the school, born in 2007, who carried out the attack with a shotgun before killing himself as police tried to apprehend him.

Ten pupils, four teachers, a police officer and a cafeteria worker were injured in the Siverek shooting. Regional governor Hasan Sildak said the shooter had opened fire indiscriminately, first in the schoolyard then inside the building.

Security camera footage showed the attacker shooting people standing in the corridor as pupils fled. Mr Sildak said the attacker had no ‌previous criminal record ⁠and that the school had ​previously been classified as safe by police.

In March, an 11th-grade pupil killed a teacher and wounded two people in a knife attack in Istanbul.