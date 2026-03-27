Bomb plot against New York-based Palestinian activist thwarted

Nerdeen Kiswani, a New York-based pro-Palestine activist, was reportedly the subject of a thwarted bombing attack.

The New York Police Department and federal authorities disrupted what officials described as a plot to assassinate her, and have charged a New Jersey man with possessing Molotov cocktails, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Ms Kiswani is the founder of Within Our Lifetime, and is the daughter of Palestinian refugees.

“Late last night the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force informed me that a plot against my life that was 'about to' take place, and that agents had conducted an operation in Hoboken related to this plot,” Ms Kiswani said in a post on X.

Alexander Heifler was taken into custody after detectives and federal agents searched his home on Thursday night and found eight Molotov cocktails, the Times reported, quoting officials. He has been charged with making and possessing explosive devices.

“For months, Zionist organisations like Betar and politicians like Randy Fine have encouraged violence against my family and me,” Ms Kiswani said. “I will not stop speaking up for the people of Palestine.”

Ms Kiswani became a target for conservatives, including Congressman Randy Fine, after she declared on social media that dogs were too “unclean” to keep inside the home. She later said she was joking, but Mr Fine and others accused her of trying to take away people's pets.

Her other views have drawn criticism from progressive and conservatives alike: she has expressed support for armed resistance and the dissolution of Israel in favour of a single Palestinian state. After the October 7 attacks, she said Palestine must be liberated “by any means necessary”.