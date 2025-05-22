Lebanon agrees to improve living conditions at Palestinian refugee camps

Palestinian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/mahmoud-abbas-arrives-in-beirut-seeking-peaceful-plan-to-disarm-palestinian-refugee-camps/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/mahmoud-abbas-arrives-in-beirut-seeking-peaceful-plan-to-disarm-palestinian-refugee-camps/">Mahmoud Abbas</a> and Lebanese Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/14/nawaf-salam-who-icj/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/14/nawaf-salam-who-icj/">Nawaf Salam</a> have agreed to improve the living conditions at Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, while reiterating that they must also be demilitarised. “There is a decision to improve the social and legal living situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon. And the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee will be working on it,” said a source after Mr Salam met Mr Abbas in Beirut on Thursday. It came as part of a mission to disarm <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/how-will-lebanons-palestinian-factions-be-disarmed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/21/how-will-lebanons-palestinian-factions-be-disarmed/">Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camps</a> and bring all weapons under Lebanese state control. Mr Abbas had also been seeking better living conditions for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees in the country. A statement by Mr Abbas and Mr Salam also emphasised “the importance of joint action to address the legal and social issues of Palestinian refugees, ensuring the improvement of their humanitarian conditions without compromising state sovereignty”, alluding to the often dire living conditions in Lebanon's 12 official Palestinian refugee camps. The camps are outside the control of the Lebanese state, which has made some of them a haven for outlaws, drug trafficking and Islamist extremists. Outbreaks of armed violence are common, as is inter-factional strife and conflict. The refugees are descended from – or are – people <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/nakba-israel-gaza-palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/nakba-israel-gaza-palestine/">expelled from their homes</a> in 1948 during the Nakba and creation of the state of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a>. Because they are unable to obtain Lebanese citizenship, Palestinian refugees are unable to access state support benefits such as health care and education, and are also restricted in the professions they can enter. The statement from Mr Abbas and Mr Salam reiterated similar sentiments expressed after the Palestinian Authority leader met Lebanese President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/">Joseph Aoun</a> on Wednesday. The statement said Lebanon was committed to imposing its sovereignty over its territories including Palestinian camps “and completely closing the file on Palestinian weapons, whether inside or outside the camps, to ensure that weapons are exclusively controlled by the state”. The source said that “there is no executive framework yet. We will see what will come in the coming days. The Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee is working on it”. Serhan Serhan, a member of the PA's Legislative Council and deputy secretary of Mr Abbas's Fatah faction in Lebanon, said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a> was also part of the meeting “and agreed to implement whatever the two presidents decided on”. “A Lebanese-Palestinian committee will be formed to implement the mechanism for the disarmament,” he added. Recent discussions in Lebanon about disarming non-state groups have focused on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/">Hezbollah</a>, but attention has now turned towards weapons in the Palestinian refugee camps. In March, Israel significantly increased its bombardment of southern Lebanon in response to fighters linked to Hamas allegedly firing rockets at the country from the area. Shortly afterwards, the Lebanese military arrested several suspects, including some who were handed over from different refugee camps.