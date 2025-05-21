Armed men attend the funeral of two militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who were reportedly killed while fighting the Israeli army, at Ain Al Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon's port city of Sidon on November 1, 2024. AFP
How will Lebanon's Palestinian factions be disarmed?

Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon have remained free of state control but that could soon change

Nada Homsi
Beirut

May 21, 2025