How will Lebanon's Palestinian factions be disarmed?

Armed men attend the funeral of two militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who were reportedly killed while fighting the Israeli army, at Ain Al Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon's port city of Sidon on November 1, 2024. AFP

Armed men attend the funeral of two militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who were reportedly killed while fighting the Israeli army, at Ain Al Hilweh Palestinian refugee c Show more