Mahmoud Abbas seeks peaceful plan to disarm Palestinian refugee camps on visit to Beirut

Palestinian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/palestines-abbas-urges-more-action-to-end-gaza-war-at-un-nakba-event/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/palestines-abbas-urges-more-action-to-end-gaza-war-at-un-nakba-event/">Mahmoud Abbas</a>'s historic visit to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/05/16/beihouse-beirut-explosion-gemmayzeh/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/05/16/beihouse-beirut-explosion-gemmayzeh/">Beirut</a> on Wednesday will largely focus on finding a solution to disarming Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camps, Lebanese officials have told <i>The National.</i> The long-time Palestinian leader will arrive in the Lebanese capital for a three-day visit to meet Lebanese officials and launch a dialogue related to disarming Palestinian factions in the country. Lebanese sources underlined the need to find a peaceful solution. “Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] will go all the way,” to find a solution, said a Lebanese political source. Mr Abbas last visited Lebanon in 2017. “Using force will put the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/lebanese-army-receives-fifth-soldier-detained-by-israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/lebanese-army-receives-fifth-soldier-detained-by-israel/">Lebanese Armed Forces</a> in a difficult position. The government has to launch a dialogue with the Palestinians. Nothing can happen by force,” the source added. The task ahead will be tricky. Lebanon's 12 official Palestinian refugee camps are outside the Lebanese state's control and are governed by an array of Palestinian factions – including those opposed to Mr Abbas. The camps, which are spread out across Lebanon, are under the authority of different groups including Mr Abbas's Fatah, Hamas and other <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/solidarity-fund-for-gaza-and-lebanon-announced-at-arab-league-summit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/solidarity-fund-for-gaza-and-lebanon-announced-at-arab-league-summit/">Palestinian factions</a>. Weapons are rife and outbreaks of violence are common – some groups are deeply opposed to each other. A Lebanese security source hinted that Mr Abbas may work towards disarming the camps in exchange for more Palestinian rights. “We think these meetings will turn into a plan with the Palestinian factions for the army to enter the camps. Yesterday there were clashes inside Shatila and we can't even enter. We should be able to enter,” said the security source, referring to one of the Palestinian camps in Beirut where fighting broke out on Monday. By agreement, the Lebanese army is not allowed to enter the Palestinian camps. “We try not to interfere by taking the weapons by force. We would prefer to reach an agreement through negotiations and discussions,” the security source added. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians live in Lebanon, their forebears or they themselves having originally been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/nakba-israel-gaza-palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/nakba-israel-gaza-palestine/">expelled from their homes</a> in 1948 in the displacement that led to the creation of the state of Israel. They do not have the right to Lebanese citizenship and are therefore unable to access state benefits such as health care and education. They are also restricted in the jobs they can undertake. Services in the camps, where living conditions are often grim, are instead provided with the support of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/08/israeli-forces-storm-six-unrwa-schools-in-jerusalem/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/08/israeli-forces-storm-six-unrwa-schools-in-jerusalem/">UNRWA</a> and non-governmental organisations. The arrival of Mr Abbas comes as Lebanon moves forward with the difficult goal of bringing all non-state arms under its control. Lebanon plans to use Egypt’s military expertise to dismantle and disarm Palestinian militant factions operating within its borders, President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/">Joseph Aoun</a> said during a visit to Cairo on Monday. Mr Aoun was elected in January in the wake of Israel's devastating war on Lebanon last year. He said he wants to bring all <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/lebanon-banks-on-arab-diplomacy-to-ease-israeli-pressure-over-hezbollah-disarmament/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/lebanon-banks-on-arab-diplomacy-to-ease-israeli-pressure-over-hezbollah-disarmament/">weapons under state control</a> as soon as possible, but has stressed this must be done via diplomatic means. While in recent months the discourse over disarming non-state groups has been chiefly focused on the Lebanese political party and armed group Hezbollah, it has also increasingly included weapons in the Palestinian camps. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/first-emiratis-arrive-in-lebanon-after-end-of-travel-ban/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/first-emiratis-arrive-in-lebanon-after-end-of-travel-ban/">The UAE recently lifted a travel ban</a> on its citizens visiting Lebanon, signalling a potential thaw in relations between Lebanon and Gulf states.