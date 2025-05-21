Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Beirut seeking peaceful plan to disarm Palestinian refugee camps

Palestinian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/palestines-abbas-urges-more-action-to-end-gaza-war-at-un-nakba-event/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/palestines-abbas-urges-more-action-to-end-gaza-war-at-un-nakba-event/">Mahmoud Abbas</a> arrived in Beirut on Wednesday afternoon in a historic visit that will seek a solution to disarming Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camps and bringing them under the control of Lebanese authorities. Mr Abbas, who last visited in 2017, is undertaking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/mahmoud-abbas-seeks-peaceful-plan-to-disarm-palestinian-refugee-camps-on-visit-to-beirut/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/20/mahmoud-abbas-seeks-peaceful-plan-to-disarm-palestinian-refugee-camps-on-visit-to-beirut/">a three-day visit</a> where he will meet with President Joseph Aoun and other Lebanese officials. He was welcomed by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajj upon arrival. He will launch a dialogue related to disarming the multitude of disarming Palestinian factions in the country - a tricky task littered with potential roadblocks. Mr Abbas is also expected to raise the subject of expanded rights for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon. Lebanon is home to 12 official Palestinian refugee camps that are outside the control of the Lebanese state and are instead governed by a variety of Palestinian factions. Those refugees are descended from or are themselves those who were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/nakba-israel-gaza-palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/15/nakba-israel-gaza-palestine/">expelled from their homes</a> in 1948 in the wave of forced displacement that led to the creation of the state of Israel. Their status in Lebanon means they are subject to a multitude of restrictions including the professions they can pursue. They also do not have the right to Lebanese citizenship and are therefore unable to access state benefits such as health care and education. The push to disarm the Palestinian camps comes as the new Lebanese authorities seek to bring all weapons in the country under state control.