Trump's approval rating slides to lowest point of second term, poll shows

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen ⁠to its lowest level of his second term, amid spiking fuel prices and widespread disapproval over the war with Iran, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The four-day poll, which closed on Monday, showed 36 per cent of Americans approve of Trump's job performance, down from 40 per cent in a poll conducted the previous week, with Americans' views on the President's handling of cost-of-living issues declining considerably.

As of Tuesday, the average price of petrol in the US is $3.98 per gallon, according to Forbes, with the highest prices – at $5.82 per gallon – seen in California.

Republicans continue to view him in a positive light, with only about one in five disapproving of his performance, though their approval of his handling of the cost of living has dropped from 34 per cent to 27 per cent since the previous poll.

The survey also found 35 per cent of Americans approve of the US strikes on Iran, down from 37 per cent in the previous poll, while 61 per cent disapprove. A February 28–March 1 Reuters/Ipsos poll found 27 per cent approved of the strikes, 43 per cent disapproved and ⁠29 per cent were unsure.

A CBS News poll this week found that 57 per cent of Americans see the war as going somewhat or very badly, and 92 per cent said the most important thing was ending it as quickly as possible. Sixty per cent viewed the US's decision to take military action against Iran unfavourably.

Mr Trump's approval rating was at 47 per cent in the first days of his presidency, dropping to about 40 per cent over the summer, according to Reuters. It comes after three polls last month showed that Americans think Mr Trump is doing a worse job than his predecessor, Joe Biden.