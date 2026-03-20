US air travel becomes nightmare for millions as security screeners call in sick

Political gridlock in Washington means air travellers across the US are facing long queues and increasing disruption.

Things could soon become much worse, with officials warning that some small airports might need to be closed altogether.

Airport security screeners have not been paid for weeks because of a partial government shutdown over the funding of the Department of Homeland Security. They will eventually receive their wages when the crisis is resolved, but many are calling in sick, leading to longer waits at airports.

Democrats do not want to fund the department, which includes the Transportation Security Administration, until new accountability rules are put in place to rein in immigration agents after the killings of two American citizens.

“We’re fully stretched,” acting deputy TSA administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News. “If this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, more than three million passengers fly across the US each day.

On Friday, a leading story on US news networks was the significant delays air travellers face getting through security, especially at Houston and Atlanta. Disgruntled flyers posted on social media footage of crowded airports and backed-up security lines.

The Department of Homeland Security posted on X a local news report showing “shockingly” long queues snaking through Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida and on to the pavement outside.

Democrats and Republicans are blaming each other for the shutdown.

About 10 per cent of security screeners stayed at home on Monday, according to data from the department, but things are much worse at some airports.

For instance, more than half of the screeners at Houston’s William P Hobby Airport called in sick last weekend.

The partial shutdown is affecting airports differently, so travellers should check the situation in advance and leave plenty of time for delays.