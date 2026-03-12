FBI opens terrorism investigation into Virginia university shooting

The FBI on Thursday said it was opening a terrorism investigation into a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia.

One person was killed and two US Army personnel were injured. The gunman was also killed.

"The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick response of law enforcement," FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media.

"The FBI is now investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism."

The gunman, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, was a former Virginian National Guardsman who pleaded guilty in 2016 to federal charges of providing material support to ISIS and was released from prison in 2024.

Dominique Evans, head of the Norfolk FBI office, said that before the shooting, Jalloh had shouted "Allahu Akbar". He was killed shortly after ⁠opening fire, FBI officials said.

CNN reported that he had opened fire after walking into a classroom and asking if it was an ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) class.

Michigan synagogue ramming

Meanwhile, a man crashed his vehicle into a Detroit, Michigan-area synagogue where children were attending preschool.

The vehicle caught fire after crashing into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, AP reported.

The man driving the car was shot dead in a confrontation with ⁠security personnel, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said all 140 children, as well as staff and teachers at the school, were unharmed.

The identity of the driver and his possible motive are unclear. The ​FBI ​said it ⁠was investigating the incident ⁠as "a ‌targeted act ​of violence against the Jewish community".

"I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in the Detroit area following the attack on the Jewish synagogue earlier today," US President Donald Trump said after the incident.

"I've been fully briefed – and it's a terrible thing ... We're going to be right down to the bottom of it."