Second US aircraft carrier departing for Middle East 'very soon', Trump says

The US military will send a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East "very soon", President Donald Trump said on Friday, as he warned Iran that the additional firepower would be put to use if Tehran doesn't make a new nuclear deal.

The National on Thursday reported that the USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, will be sent to the region to join the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Ford strike group will come from the Caribbean, where it was posted in November ahead of the US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Mr Trump said a second aircraft "will be leaving very soon".

If "we don't have a deal, we'll need it," he said. "We have it ready. A big, a very big force."

The deployment of a second carrier comes after Washington and Tehran last week held talks on Iran's nuclear programme. Mr Trump on Thursday said that if Iran did not make a deal, it would be “very traumatic” for the country.

Last month, the Pentagon sent the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group from the Indo-Pacific to the Gulf as the Iranian government launched a brutal crackdown on citizens who had taken to the streets to protest against worsening economic conditions.

Influential Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a long-time Iran hawk and a close ally of Mr Trump, said on Friday that it would be a "disaster" if the President "lets the Iranian regime survive".

Speaking at a Politico event in Munich, he said it means "you can't rely on America".

Thousands were killed during Iran's protests. On January 13, Mr Trump told Iranians to keep protesting and to take over their country's institutions, promising them that “help is on its way”.

In the month since, the US has been engaged with Tehran over its nuclear programme and Mr Trump claims to still favour a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. But he might be using talks as cover to buy time while the Pentagon posts warships, planes and missile defence units across the Middle East.