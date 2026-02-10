Trump to end Obama-era rules on greenhouse gas emissions

US President Donald Trump ‌plans to formalise ​a move to overturn the Obama-era legal basis for federal greenhouse gas rules, the ‌White House said on Tuesday.

Mr Trump on Thursday is set to scrap the scientific finding that carbon dioxide endangers human health, removing the ‌legal basis for federal greenhouse gas emissions regulations.

White ‍House press ‍secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Mr ⁠Trump will be joined at an event by Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin on Thursday to formalise the rescinding of then-president Barack Obama's 2009 findings.

The move, which the administration formally proposed in July, would be its most sweeping climate change policy withdrawal to date, and ⁠follows a string ​of regulatory cuts ‍and other moves intended to free up fossil ⁠fuel development ‌and hamper the introduction of clean ⁠energy.

Ms Trump has said he believes ⁠climate change is a hoax, and has withdrawn the US from global efforts including the Paris climate accord to combat it.

Ms Leavitt called it a massive deregulatory action. The Trump administration has been working on the repeal for more than a year.