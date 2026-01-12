Trump administration has revoked 100,000 visas, including 8,000 for students

The US State Department on Monday announced that it has revoked more than 100,000 visas, including 8,000 student visas, of people who have had "encounters with law enforcement" since President Donald Trump returned to office.

State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Piggott said the figures are a "record and a more than 150 per cent increase in revocations".

"The State Department revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft and driving under the influence," he said. "The Trump administration will continue to put America first and protect our nation from foreign nationals who pose a risk to public safety or national security."

In a post on X accompanied by a picture of Mr Trump dancing, the State Department said: "We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe.

Since Mr Trump returned to office last January, he has deployed federal immigration enforcement agents to cities across the country. The stated aim is to detain and deport people living in the US illegally and who have committed violent crimes, but many people with no criminal records have also been swept up in raids.

Last month, the administration halted or restricted entry into the US of citizens of 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela, deemed to be high risk for lack of vetting or overstaying visas.

Also in December, the State Department said those coming into the US on visa exemptions would be subject to a five-year review of their social media activity.

In September, the administration imposed a $100,000 fee on companies filing new H-1B visa petitions to bring in workers from overseas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last summer the US would work to revoke the visas of students who have been involved in campus protests against the war in Gaza.

US media outlets have reported that the administration is working to strip some naturalised Americans of their citizenship. The New York Times, citing leaked documents, said immigration enforcement staff have been asked to supply "100-200 denaturalisation cases per month" this year.

Meanwhile, the administration late last year unveiled a new "gold card" that gives wealthy immigrants a shorter path to citizenship for a $1 million payment to the US government.