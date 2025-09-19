Trump to impose $100,000 fee for H-1B worker visas, White House says

US President Donald Trump plans to impose a new $100,000 application fee for H-1B worker visas, a White House official said, potentially dealing a big blow to the technology sector that relies heavily on skilled workers from India and China.

As part of his broader immigration crackdown, Mr Trump was expected to sign a proclamation as early as Friday restricting entry under the H-1B visa programme unless the application fee is paid, the official said.

The H-1B programme has become a major flashpoint between Mr Trump's conservative base and the tech industry that contributed millions of dollars to his presidential campaign.

Supporters of the programme, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, say it brings in highly skilled workers essential to filling talent gaps and keeping firms competitive. Critics, including many US technology workers, argue that it allows firms to suppress wages and sideline Americans who could do the jobs.

Roughly two-thirds of jobs secured through the programme are computer-related, according to government figures, but employers also use the visa to bring in engineers, educators and healthcare workers.

In the first half of 2025, Amazon.com had more than 10,000 H-1B visas approved, while Microsoft and Meta Platforms had over 5,000 H-1B visa approvals each, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions, an IT services company that relies extensively on H-1B visa holders, as well as US-listed shares of Indian tech firms Infosys and Wipro, fell more than 2% each.

The companies and the Indian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Under the current system, H-1B applicants pay $215 to enter a lottery and, if selected, subsequent fees that can amount to several thousand dollars depending on the case.

India was the largest beneficiary of H-1B visas last year, accounting for 71 per cent of approved beneficiaries, while China was a distant second at 11.7 per cent, according to government data.

The H-1B visas are approved for a period of three to six years.

