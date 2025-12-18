Trump administration steps up campaign to strip some Americans of citizenship

The Trump administration is aiming to increase its efforts to strip some naturalised Americans of their citizenship, The New York Times has reported, quoting internal guidance to immigration officers.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services guidelines, issued on Tuesday, asks staff to "supply Office of Immigration litigation with 100-200 denaturalisation cases per month" in the 2026 fiscal year, the newspaper reported.

That would mean a sharp rise in denaturalisation cases, which the Immigrant Legal Resource Centre says stood at about 11 a year between 1990 and 2017.

By law, denaturalisation can occur only by judicial order either through civil proceedings or a criminal conviction for fraud committed during the application process. The timetable for denaturalisation cases varies but they can take years to resolve.

"It's no secret that US Citizenship and Immigration Services' war on fraud includes prioritising those who've unlawfully obtained US citizenship – especially under the previous administration," USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser told The National.

"We will pursue denaturalisation proceedings for those individuals lying or misrepresenting themselves during the naturalisation process."

President Donald Trump said this month he would "absolutely" denaturalise "criminals".

"We have criminals that came into our country and they were naturalised maybe through [president Joe] Biden or somebody that didn't know what they were doing," Mr Trump said.

A former USCIS official told Newsweek the Trump administration’s plan is "virtually impossible" to implement at the proposed scale, and would require immense resources, creating strain on the agency.

The news comes as the Trump administration continues its clampdown on immigration. Across the country, agents are carrying out raids to detain immigrants accused of criminal activity – and many who have not been. The US has also drastically reduced the number of refugees it plans to take in next year and has barred citizens of an increasing number of nations from entering the country.