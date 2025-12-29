Somalia warns Israel’s Somaliland recognition threatens Horn of Africa stability

Somalia on Monday accused Israel of undermining stability in the Horn of Africa by recognising the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent nation, drawing condemnation from Mogadishu.

Abukar Osman, Somalia’s ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council that the “act of aggression” was aimed at encouraging fragmentation of his country.

“No external actor has the legitimacy or authority to alter the unity, the sovereignty or territorial configuration of Somalia or any other sovereign state,” he said.

Mr Osman urged UN members to “firmly reject and condemn” the move, which last week made Israel the first country in more than three decades to recognise Somaliland’s independence.

The announcement brought opposition from the African Union, Gulf states and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, all of which maintain that Somaliland remains part of Somalia’s internationally recognised borders.

At the emergency Security Council session, the US strongly defended Israel’s decision, accusing the council of “persistent double standards” over diplomatic recognitions.

“Israel has the same right to conduct diplomatic relations as any other sovereign state,” US deputy ambassador Tammy Bruce said.

“Earlier this year, several countries, including members of this council, made the unilateral decision to recognise a non-existing state, and yet no emergency meeting was called to express this so-called outrage.”

But Ms Bruce emphasised that Washington continues to support Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying there has been “no change” to US policy and “no announcement to make regarding recognition of Somaliland".

Somaliland declared independence in 1991 as Somalia descended into civil war after the fall of dictator Siad Barre.

The region has since run its own affairs, maintaining a separate currency, security forces and government institutions, and has enjoyed relative stability compared with the rest of Somalia, where Al Shabab militants continue to stage attacks in Mogadishu.

Before the meeting, Israeli UN envoy Danny Danon said the council’s response demonstrated a “one-sidedness and hypocrisy", pointing to recognitions of Palestinian statehood this year.

“When Israel exercises its sovereign powers and acts in accordance with international law, the Security Council convenes for an urgent session,” he said. “This illustrates the one-sidedness and hypocrisy of some of the council members."

