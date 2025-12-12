UN passes resolution calling on Israel to co-operate with UN agencies and allow aid into Gaza

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Friday calling on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the occupied Palestinian territory and to co-operate with UN agencies, including UNRWA, amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The resolution, co-sponsored by dozens of countries including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, passed with 139 votes in favour, 12 against and 19 abstentions.

The text states that Israel “is not entitled to sovereignty over or to exercise sovereign powers in any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory on account of its occupation” and calls on Israel to ensure that the population has access to “essential supplies of daily life”.

It also urges Israel to agree to and facilitate “by all means at its disposal” relief schemes for the Palestinian population “so long as that population is inadequately supplied”, explicitly citing conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution also calls on Israel to respect and protect humanitarian and medical personnel and facilities, and to comply with international law prohibitions on forcible transfer and deportation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini welcomed the vote, saying the General Assembly had given “a strong endorsement” to a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice that found claims of Hamas infiltration within UNRWA to be unsubstantiated.

“The General Assembly has clearly stated that allegations questioning UNRWA’s neutrality are not supported by evidence,” Mr Lazzarini wrote on social media.

“This vote is an important sign of support for UNRWA from the overwhelming majority of the international community,” he added, describing the agency as the “key humanitarian actor in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

Mr Lazzarini urged UN member states to continue funding UNRWA’s operations in Gaza, saying the agency must be allowed to expand critical public health, education and emergency services amid worsening conditions.

Israel rejected the resolution and reiterated its refusal to co-operate with UNRWA.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said no General Assembly vote would alter Israel’s position.

“No resolution will change Israel’s decision not to co-operate with UNRWA,” Mr Danon said. “UNRWA is an organisation that supports terrorism, where employees have taken part in kidnappings and the murder of Israelis, while also collaborating with terrorist groups.”

Mr Danon said Israel would continue efforts to expose what he described as the infiltration of militants into the agency and stressed that Israel would “continue to protect its citizens and will not co-operate with an organisation that supports terrorism”.

Since January, UNRWA has been banned from operating in Israeli territory and in occupied East Jerusalem.

