UN calls on Israel to cease military operations in buffer zone with Syria

A senior UN official called on Israel on Wednesday to cease its military operations in the occupied Golan Heights, warning that repeated breaches of Syrian territory were heightening regional instability.

Najat Rochdi, the UN deputy special envoy for Syria, told the Security Council that Israel’s actions were undermining the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which created a buffer zone in the Golan Heights, restricted military troops on both sides and set up UN peacekeepers to monitor the ceasefire after the 1973 war.

“I received a strong appeal from Foreign Minister [Asaad] Shibani for the UN to act to put an end to these violations,” she said, urging the Security Council to assume its responsibilities.

Following the toppling of Syrian leader Bashar Al Assad in December last year, Israel posted troops into parts of the separation zone on the Golan Heights for the first time since the 1974 accord.

In 1981, Israel moved to formally annex the area, but most countries reject that step and continue to view the Golan as occupied Syrian territory under international law. The UN Security Council declared it “null and void”.

Ms Rochdi's remarks came as Damascus condemned a visit on Wednesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials to southern Syria, where they inspected troops deployed inside the UN-patrolled buffer zone.

Syria’s UN envoy Ibrahim Olabi slammed the “provocative tour” and accused Israel of “persisting in its aggressive policies and systematic violations” of the disengagement agreement, citing incursions, new military outposts in the separation zone, raids, arrests, property destruction and the bulldozing of farmland.

“Israel continues to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs, seeking to undermine legitimate authorities and disrupt civil peace, culminating in military attacks, including on Damascus,” he said.

Mr Olabi insisted Syria remained committed to diplomacy “not confrontation” and had engaged in talks with Israel with US support.

He called on the UN to take “firm, immediate action” to halt violations, ensure they do not recur, end the occupation, and enforce relevant resolutions, including the 1974 disengagement agreement.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Mr Netanyahu’s “very public” visit to troops stationed inside the disengagement zone was “concerning to say the least”, and called on Israel to respect the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Israel’s ambassador Danny Danon defended his country’s presence in the area, telling the council that “Israel’s presence there is not about territory, it is about protection”.

“We raise a shield only when danger approaches, only when calm truly returns can we consider lowering that shield,” he said.

Mr Danon then preceded to challenge Mr Olabi to demonstrate that Damascus was serious about reform and stability.

“Show us that Syria is moving away from extremism and radicalism … that the protection of Christians and minorities is a priority … that militias are restrained, that justice is real and the cycle of indiscriminate killings has ended,” he said.

“If Syria truly seeks a new beginning, let it begin with action, not excuses, with accountability, not denial,” Mr Danon added, urging Damascus to “seize the moment” and prove its commitment to curbing violence and protecting minorities.

